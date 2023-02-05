Replacing coal-fired power plants with renewable energy will save a lot of money, report says





Energy policy think tank Energy Innovation Policy & Technology released a new report earlier this week looking at the relative operating costs of coal-fired power plants and renewable energy. What they found by looking at basic economics is that while the cost of new clean energy technologies has plummeted over the past decade, the cost of coal has either stayed flat or risen. They found that of the 210 U.S. coal-fired power plants surveyed, more than 99% of 209 had higher operating costs than if their generating capacity were replaced with solar or wind power. .

The analysts behind the report determined that the cost of new wind or solar power would be at least 30% cheaper than operating more than 75% of existing coal-fired power plants. This savings is very significant and can often even cover the cost of adding battery storage to these solar plants to improve grid reliability.

The economy is clear, writes the report’s authors. Solar and wind provide much cheaper power than coal without compromising the reliability of the power system.

big lead

Forbes Benedict Red Glove

Inside a bold plan to turn the world off coal with 10,000 nuclear microreactors

Last Energy’s Bret Kugelmass aims to build Poland’s first 10 cheap off-the-shelf nuclear fission reactors. Poland currently derives 70% of his electricity from burning coal.

discovery and innovation

Greentech startup Heirloom has worked with CarbonCure to capture carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, turn it into limestone, and store it in concrete so that even if it’s demolished, no CO2 is released into the atmosphere. announced.

Planting more trees in cities can reduce the number of people dying from summer heat, according to a new study. This strategy could help mitigate the effects of climate change as temperatures continue to rise.

Sustainability deals of the week

Fusion funding: Fusion power company NT-Tao announced it has raised $22 million in Series A funding to develop a compact and scalable fusion reactor with a view to commercialization. .

Car charging collaboration: EV charger company Electrify America and fuel services company TravelCenters of America have announced a deal under which Electrify America will provide EV charging at select locations nationwide. The goal is for him to install 1,000 chargers in 200 locations within the next five years.

on the horizon

Global use of antibiotics and other antimicrobials in animals will increase by the end of the decade as industrial meat production increases, according to a new study. Cures resistant superbugs.

What else I read this week

green traffic update

Getty

Given the tight global supply of expensive metals such as lithium, nickel and cobalt, recycling lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and consumer electronics is an urgent priority, but it has its drawbacks. But scientists at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory say they have found a new material that can recycle old lithium-ion batteries with just water. And it could soon make battery recycling cheaper and safer.

big transportation story

general motors

GM has no interest in EV price war, says Mary Barra

Mary Barra is not playing. Tesla and Ford may be in an EV price war, but the General Motors CEO doesn’t want to. This is because overall interest rates on auto loans are likely to rise, which could add further challenges to economically stressed consumers.

