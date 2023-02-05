Utah Innovation Lab will become a state-sponsored angel investor for university startups





Legislation creates non-profits to acquire early stakes in companies, but most are unsuccessful.

(Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lassonde Studios on the University of Utah campus in Salt Lake City, Thursday, October 27, 2022. A number of Rasonde and other university entrepreneurs.

This story is part of The Salt Lake Tribune’s ongoing effort to identify solutions to Utah’s biggest challenges through its Innovation Lab activities.

They call it Death Valley.

In the world of tech startups, it’s the funding gap between federal grants that facilitate research at universities and venture capital that provides funding when startups start to scale.

Could a state-founded nonprofit become an angel investor leading state technology entrepreneurs into the valley of death?

That is the intent of Rep. Jeff Stenquist HB42, the bill that creates the Utah Innovation Lab. Draper Republican is proposing an independent nonprofit to invest in startups in the pre-seed stage before venture capitalists aggressively dive in.

The lab will start with $15 million, but don’t just donate. Buy equity in a startup and become a part owner of a venture company.

Even proponents of the plan admit that not all investments are profitable. In fact, most people in Death Valley die.

Most startups fail, said Keith Mammar, chief innovation and economic engagement officer at the University of Utah. Most of the companies we start do not do well enough to bring their products to market.

However, it is hoped that the Institute will select a sufficient number of successful project projects that will benefit the Innovation Lab’s capital and be self-supporting without further external funding.

According to law, the lab will begin with a $15 million allocation from the Fund of Funds in Utah. This is a holdover from previous efforts to encourage startups in Utah. Launched during the administration of Governor John Huntsman, the Fund of Funds was created with private seed funds that have since been repaid. The fund of funds’ money comes from investment income, not from taxpayers, Lab backers say.

Dan Hemmert, former Executive Director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity, who helped launch the Innovation Lab plan before leaving the state government at the end of 2022, said in a beauty of how it is being funded. says there is. taxpayer dollars.

Even the tax watchers from the Utah Taxpayers Association are fine with that. UTA president Rusty Cannon said the association generally doesn’t like government business, but the fact that founding funds don’t come from taxpayers means his association isn’t against the bill. said to be sufficient.

A lab’s success or failure depends largely on the board’s ability to pick a winner. The Stenquist bill calls for a board made up of university representatives and members of the private sector with expertise in areas where technology transfer is promising. They include software, life sciences and defense industries.

Stenquist recently submitted an alternative bill adding World Trade Center representatives in hopes of increasing international interest in the lab.

Board members are unpaid and do not vote on projects with conflicts of interest. Stenquist said the institute also produces regular reports on investments.

The state has already invested in this research. This will give him the opportunity to really make a profit, he told the House Committee on Economic Development and Workforce Services last week.

(Utah Valley University) A first rendering of the upcoming new engineering building at Utah Valley University. Construction is expected to be completed by fall 2025. Backers of the Utah Innovation Lab say they will provide seed money to startups at all public facilities in Utah. University.

The creation of another non-profit organization is intended to avoid conflict with the Utah Constitution. Section 6 Section 29 states that the State may not subscribe for shares or bonds to support the corporation or business of any person or corporation. But the same section also provides an exception that allows a state or state university to have ownership of a company if it is acquired as part of an agreement licensing the university’s intellectual property.

For years, the university has license agreements with private companies for much of the technology generated on campus. Schools typically hold intellectual property rights, including patents. Well-known companies such as Myriad Genetics and bioMerieux pay licensing fees to the University of Utah. Innovation Lab-funded startups, which must bring their products to market in order for the university to realize licensing revenue, can enter into similar licensing agreements.

Mammar said future investment opportunities from the United States will undergo a fairly rigorous vetting process before being presented to the Innovation Lab. These are not the first deals to be considered.

Kelvin Cullimore, president and CEO of BioUtah, a trade group for the life sciences industry in Utah, admits the startup world is risky, but expects lab investments to be in the $100,000 range. doing. This allows labs to make many small investments in the hope that some will pay off.

Callimore says the reason the bill is being supported is the type of jobs it creates. Utah has the highest percentage of its workforce in the life sciences sector than any other state, and these jobs typically pay him 50% more than the state’s average wage.

Lab proponents say other states and other state universities often hold stakes in technology spun off from their own universities. Murmer cites Ben Franklin Technology Partners in Pennsylvania as an example. The company has funded technology startups in the state for his 40 years.

All those involved in the founding of the Institute quickly shun USTAR, an early technology transfer effort. The Utah Science and Technology Research Initiative was created to support technology transfer with taxpayer-funded grants. USTAR has built labs at the University of Utah, Utah State University, and Hill Air Force Base. USTAR has had a difficult history, and the Utah legislature shut him down in 2020. The building has been reused for other research.

Innovation Lab proponents are committed to making financially justified investments with an independent board free from political considerations. Also, there are no plans to build a building.

