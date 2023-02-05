ARK Leaders Share Predictions on Disruptive Technologies • St Pete Catalyst





The growth of Bitcoin and the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence are among the most disruptive innovations for technologists and investors to watch.

On February 1st, St. Petersburg-based ARK Invest released the seventh edition of its Big Ideas 2023 Annual Report. This report predicts which technologies will achieve tremendous growth and revolutionize the way business is conducted across multiple sectors.

Findings in the 153-page report show that the market value of disruptive innovation platforms could grow from $13 trillion today to $200 trillion by 2030, a 40% annual growth rate.

According to ARK, there are five integrated innovation platforms that define this technological era.

Public Blockchain: Traditional financial ecosystems may be reconfigured to accommodate cryptocurrencies and smart digital contracts. These technologies increase transparency and reduce the impact of regulation. As a result, digital wallets become more necessary. ARK predicts that the price of 1 Bitcoin could exceed $1 million over the next decade. As the value of tokenized financial assets grows on the blockchain, decentralized applications and the smart contract networks powering them will generate $450 billion in annual revenue, reaching $5.3 trillion in market value by 2030. may reach. Artificial Intelligence: AI automates workflows and data, transforming every economic sector. “Adoption of Neural Networks [a machine-learning process] It should prove to be more important than the introduction of the Internet,” ARK wrote in its report. Fully deployed AI in the workplace could boost global labor productivity to $200 trillion, well above the $32 trillion collective salary of knowledge workers. Energy storage: The falling cost of advanced battery technology will facilitate micro-mobility and aerial systems such as air taxis, enabling business models that transform the cityscape. “These innovations, combined with large-scale stationary batteries, should spark an energy transformation, replacing liquid fuels with electricity and pushing power generation infrastructure to the edge of the network,” ARK wrote in the report. ARK reports that electric vehicle sales will grow from about 7.8 million in 2022 to 60 million in 2027, at a rate of 50% over the next five years. According to ARK, manufacturing robots and his 3D printing could grow from $70 billion in 2022 to $9 trillion in 2030, at an annual rate of 80%. As for manufacturing robots, ARK reported that e-commerce giant Amazon is producing 1,000 of his robots per day. This means that in the next few years, we may add more robots than employees. Provides unprecedented access to digital health data. This should revolutionize cancer treatment. Data should feed precision therapies that focus on the roots of disease using gene editing, which can alter, insert, or delete genes from individuals. Gene-editing techniques are used to target and treat rare diseases and conditions. “We believe next-generation diagnostics and therapeutics will work together to reduce cancer mortality,” ARK wrote in the report. ARK predicts the enterprise value of companies focused on precision medicine could rise 29% annually, from $500 billion in 2022 to $3 trillion by 2030. increase.

