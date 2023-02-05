How Blockchain Drives Innovation-Driven Sustainability





To make a difference in this cause, we need to take a closer look at the use of new technologies as the country pushes its sustainability agenda.

Examining blockchain’s role in environmental, social and governance (ESG) policies and markets around the world shows how technology is already transforming the ESG market.

As more Indian businesses adopt blockchain as part of their sustainability practices and policies, the country and the world are one step closer to realizing the ambitious goals that the country and the world have set for themselves.

As the world moves towards a greener future, it is imperative that companies build and lead sustainable practices. India, one of the world’s most populous countries, has a great interest in global responsibility towards building a more sustainable world. The responsibility is especially magnified given the country’s reputation as a major economic powerhouse that ranks among the world’s largest energy consumers.

In response to this enormous challenge, India has taken several initiatives to mitigate its high demand for coal, oil and biomass for energy demand. From promoting the use of renewable energy to distributing energy efficient LED lighting to banning the use of single-use plastics, these are some of the first steps the government has taken to ensure a greener future for India. is.

But the road to sustainability is paved with thorns and remains very difficult. As the country pushes its sustainability agenda, the use of new technologies must be looked at closely to make a difference in this cause. Blockchain is he one of the best technologies for this. Examining blockchain’s role in environmental, social and governance (ESG) policies and markets around the world shows how technology is already transforming his ESG market.

Improving market efficiency

The company’s net-zero commitment means that global demand for voluntary carbon offsets will increase from $1 billion in 2021 to up to $50 billion by 2030, even though the market cannot reliably handle even today’s throughput. means that it is expected to increase to the dollar. As a result of the current market structure, offsets are frequently misused, misreported and undervalued. This is exacerbated by the fact that carbon credits cannot be exchanged between markets.

Three operational improvements have been made since blockchain was incorporated into the carbon market. The decentralization enabled by blockchain technology has greatly reduced the complexity of registering, trading and managing carbon credits. The transparency provided by shared ledgers makes existing markets more trustworthy and open. This addresses market uncertainty, which is the direct cause of typical problems such as quota losses, illegal trading, fraud, and repeat trading.

Safer analytics for social policy

Data measurement issues often hinder social policy efforts, and data collection in particular can be dangerous for those intended to help. Consider the Hope for Justice Charity, which collects data on human trafficking. Analysis has historically been impossible because charity data collection is based on highly sensitive individual cases.

solution? It uses blockchain technology in combination with secure computing. This allows charities to create aggregate analyzes on human trafficking trends without exposing the underlying data. The use of blockchain in this area demonstrates the potential for governments and socially responsible businesses to leverage their own data in unprecedented ways to transform global inequalities. .

Diversifying Good Governance

Governance is perhaps the most difficult thing to get right. Nonetheless, serious governance failures are a common cause of corporate profit loss. Blockchain brings new ways to governance. Blockchain, for example, can provide a more comprehensive means of control and oversight by making voting accessible to a wider range of stakeholders. Decentralized finance (DeFi) in particular has popularized on-chain governance through the creation of governance tokens.

On-chain governance is a concept used in decentralized exchanges (DEXs) that manage liquidity pools. It refers to built-in smart contracts that provide stake governance tokens to stakeholders, allowing them to vote on protocol changes directly on the blockchain. This allows all stakeholders to participate in governance. In contrast to off-chain governance processes (Bitcoin and Ethereum), proposals are centralized in the hands of core developers and influential stakeholders with decision-making power.

Creating new investable asset types

By creating new investable asset types, blockchain has also streamlined ESG programs. Multinational companies such as IKEA, Keurig and H&M struggle to monetize positive environmental, social and governance (ESG) attributes in their products. Consumers love eco-friendly cosmetics and shoes made from plastic bottles, but the lack of standards has led companies to cut corners and sometimes expose exaggerated claims.

What if an asset could verify its own ESG claims? Well, this is already happening in finance, diversifying tradable assets in three ways. The first is to bring tradability to previously illiquid assets by validating provenance claims. This means that ESG origins can support the issuance of green bonds or new product classes where ESG origin is an essential feature.

A second benefit is the ability to expose previously syndicated assets such as infrastructure to a wider market. This will improve liquidity discovery and tokenization and improve access to traditional asset types. The provenance of digital assets can be easily traced, increasing trust among all market participants.

A third example is the increasing preference of investors and consumers for renewable energy and sustainable fuels such as low-emission natural gas and hydrogen. Blockchain traceability and emissions accounting are helping accelerate a radical global shift towards cleaner fuels and investable products.

Sustainability synergies in India

The opportunity is huge for India, as evidenced by a World Economic Forum report stating that India’s decarbonization journey represents an economic opportunity of $15 trillion by 2070, with a staggering population of nearly 50 million people. expected to create net new jobs.

Currently, over 57 Indian companies are committed to over 95 emissions reduction targets and 400 Indian companies have already signed the UN Global Compact. There is no doubt that more companies will join this growing movement in the near future.

Distributed ledger technology (DLT) and smart contracts have proven their power as agents of change, changing the very foundations on which ESG claims take hold. Truly transformative projects using blockchain will increase efficiency within businesses and communities while simultaneously reducing emissions, reducing inequalities and saving lives.

If more businesses in India adopt blockchain technology as part of their sustainability practices and policies, the country and the world will be one step closer to realizing the ambitious goals they have set for themselves.

