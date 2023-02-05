New incubator provides space and supports tech startups in Grand Rapids





On the fourth floor of the Doug Meijer Medical Innovation Building in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Kyle McGregor discusses the environment he and his colleagues at Spartan Innovations want to create for tech startups in their newly launched office incubator.

As McGregor, Director of Health Innovations at Spartan Innovations, showcases the sleek new offices, conference rooms, and workstations inside the incubator, he’s mesmerized by how well these spaces work. . To Grand Rapids’ emerging technology sector.

There’s that kind of excitement, not only about what you’re working on, but also about the larger environment you’re adapting to.

An incubator known as The Bridge offers rental offices in the heart of the Medical Mile, but McGregor says it’s more than just a workplace. Spartan Innovations staff provide mentoring, programming and networking opportunities for tenants. The ultimate goal, he said, is to help them grow and expand their business.

McGregor said it wasn’t just WeWork on steroids, referring to the New York-based company that offers coworking spaces. We want people with their noses down, heads down, and just getting down to business.

The bridge was created by Spartan Innovations and Health Innovation Partners, a real estate joint venture of Rockford Construction, Walsh Construction and Murphy Development Group. Health Innovation Partners partnered with his MSU to build the Doug Meijer Medical Innovation Building, which he will open at 109 Michigan St. NW in late 2021. Other tenants include BAMF Health, Corewell Health and Michigan State Universities College of Human Medicine.

Spartan Innovations is a subsidiary of the Michigan State University Research Foundation.

Located between MSU’s College of Human Medicine and the university’s Grand Rapids Research Center, Doug Meijer’s building was designed to be a space where start-ups and other companies can bring their Medical Mile discoveries and research to market. rice field.

The bridge is part of that strategy, officials said.

Costing around $2 million, the space opened in late December and currently has five tenants. Sadly, Rockford Construction Commercial Leasing his adviser Elise Bassi said: Other startups are in the process of finalizing leases and may move in by March.

Inside the incubator, furnished with Steelcase furniture and boasting views of Interstate 196 and the North Monroe area, tenants will find 24 offices of varying sizes. There are also meeting rooms (each named after a bridge in Grand Rapids), a phone booth (a small room for telephones), a kitchen and a work café.

Two large rooms are available for custom builds for companies with 20 or so employees.

Speaking about the potential of the incubator during the tour, Bassi says it’s full of energy and really full of that collaboration and connectivity.

Growing the technology sector in Western Michigan is the goal of community groups such as The Right Place, a regional economic development group based in Grand Rapids. Over the next 10 years, he hopes to add 20,000 tech jobs to the region, transforming Grand Rapids into a tech hub that rivals cities such as Denver, Austin, Salt Lake City and Nashville.

The technology sector now makes up an estimated 6.1% of the region’s workforce, according to The Right Place.

The incubator is located in a medical building, but the startups looking to move there are not limited to the medical sector. McGregor said a range of technology companies focused on everything from talent to education to big data fit the space.

He said it would be easy to install if there is some technical element.

Monthly rental rates for a 1-person office start at about $673/month and go up to $5,384/month for a 10-person office.

Discounts are available to select startups if they can pay a $300,000 rental subsidy that the City of Grand Rapids SmartZone Local Development Finance Authority has agreed to provide to Spartan Innovations over a three-year period.

Jeremiah Gracia, director of economic development for the city of Grand Rapids, said the city awarded the funding to Spartan Innovations because it wants the city to be a place with a vibrant tech sector. Funding was provided to Spartan Innovations as part of the city’s request for partners to manage the tax revenue collected by the city’s Smart His Zone.

SmartZone officials also provided $400,000 to finance the construction of The Bridge incubator space, Gracia said.

These entrepreneurial support services are important for us to remain competitive in the global market, he said.

Now that the space is open, McGregor said he looks forward to the time he and his colleagues will spend providing mentorship and guidance to companies that use the space. He said he’s confident he won’t have trouble finding startups.

One of the cool things about Grand Rapids, he said, is that there’s never a shortage of good ideas or good people willing to make a difference in some functional area. We have people, we have technology, we have ideas.

