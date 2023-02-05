Consultancy firms shaping the agenda of the technical event LEAP





One of the world’s top technology events, LEAP is back and promises to be bigger and better than last year’s award-winning inaugural event. Saudi Arabia will once again serve as the backdrop for his four-day event from 6-9 February, where he is expected to draw over 120,000 attendees from around the world.

The first edition of LEAP brought nearly 100,000 visitors to Riyadh to explore cutting-edge technologies and visionary strategies that will help shape the future of government, business and society.

The event brought together over 500 CEOs and executives, expert speakers, 700 exhibitors and 330 investors to forge groundbreaking partnerships. More than $6.4 billion in initiatives and programs were announced at the event.

LEAP 2023 (themed Into New Worlds), organized by Informa Tech, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and the Saudi Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones Coalition, is set to break last year’s record (LEAP has already won the most successful title have earned). The first-ever technology event), with more than 700 speakers and 400 sessions scheduled, and an expected audience of 120,000.

Technology and innovation have great potential to transform the economy and society. We live in an era where you can either take the leap or be left behind. Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swah said he was proud to host LEAP to lead and leapfrog the region in technology and innovation.

LEAP is a global gathering of futurists, trailblazers, investors, business leaders, policy makers, and technology enthusiasts from a wide range of disciplines who use the technologies at the heart of these developments to create breakthrough innovations. Discuss difficult jobs and the world’s biggest socio-cultural challenges. he added.

Meanwhile, over 500 investors will attend to connect with the 400+ startups and scale-ups present on the show floor.

If you look around the show floor here at LEAP, there are a lot of incredible, incredible, inspiring innovations. I have attended many conferences and conventions around the world, but this feels like a class on a different level.

LEAPs Consulting Partner

The LEAP Conference is supported by an ecosystem of some 50 partners, some of whom are well-known names in the consulting industry. One of the event’s top sponsors, IBM (including his subsidiary IBM Consulting), is a so-called strategic sponsor (such as Aramco and Microsoft), and Tech Mahindra is one of the bronze sponsors.

Four of the world’s largest consultancies are used to shape the LEAPs agenda across topics. PwC was the digital consulting partner for the entire event, and Deloitte was named the innovation and emerging technology partner. Notably, EY and KPMG are not on the roster of consulting partners, but the line-up of speakers and panelists includes a delegation of experts.

Accenture is in arguably the most futuristic and hyped topic: the Metaverse. Appointed as an official partner of the Metaverse, Accenture is at the forefront of development both internally and externally.

The Boston Consulting Group, a US-based strategy consulting firm, is also a partner and has proposed its recently launched BCG X division as LEAP’s preferred tech build and design partner. Rival strategy giant McKinsey & Company has broader powers. LEAP’s Official Knowledge Partners, industry experts, provide input to leaders and attendees on many of the strategic and technical topics discussed at the event.

With a particularly strong presence in the Saudi Arabian market, Devoteam has been named LEAP’s Digital Transformation Partner.

For all eight consultancies, LEAP comes within a month of their roles at the prestigious World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. In fact, all but Tech Mahindra and Devoteam are one of the WEF’s Global Strategic Partners, a privilege given to only 100 companies with global operations.

Vision 2030

LEAP fulfills Saudi Arabia’s vision to become a player in all facets of technology by facilitating 5G, artificial intelligence, 3D printing, robotics, fintech, biotech and the Internet of Things, and helping develop thriving companies 2030 forms an integral part of the ambitions of startup ecosystem.

To advance its digital agenda, Saudi Arabia will spend $24.7 billion on technology by 2025.

