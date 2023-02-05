An apparel company promoting fabric innovation





State-of-the-art knitting unit Techno Sports

Apparel manufacturing is constantly seeking innovation, improvement and adaptability at every level. At the same time, sustainability is also very important in being a preferred choice for buyers. Few forward-thinking companies have focused on these frontiers, and efforts at the fabric stage in particular have emerged as strong growth drivers.Tirupur-based BS Apparel and Techno Sports are Two perfect examples of how our development efforts set us apart from our peers.

Following the motto of performance through innovation, BS Apparel is one of the few apparel manufacturers to start and gain an edge in niche segments like bamboo-based fabrics. The company started as a fabric supplier and slowly moved into clothing. Today, he is one of the few Indian Puma apparel suppliers he has. The company employs its proprietary patent-pending Bamboo He performance technology, which uses yarns made from BCI-certified 100% organic cotton, bamboo fiber, and a touch of elastane to give apparel just the right amount of stretch. and wick away sweat.

The company imports bamboo fiber from China and has strong partnerships to ensure an ethical supply chain. The market favors clothing made from bamboo blends because it is highly absorbent, quick-drying, and has antibacterial properties.

The company offers garments made from fabrics with a UV protection factor (UPF) of 50+. It blocks 98% of the sun’s rays and lets only 2% through, greatly reducing the risk of exposure. , especially developed for the US brand TASC.

This created a win-win situation for both the brand and the company. As Coolibar is doing very well with its niche and innovative product, BS Apparel is growing very well with it.

With state-of-the-art infrastructure, 900 sewing machines and 40 circular knitting machines, in-house embroidery, and a BSCI certified company, BS Apparel primarily offers activewear and innerwear. The company expects to achieve his sales of Rs. In 2022 he will have Rs 210 crore. 9 billion.

B. Vijayaragavan, MD and the company’s promoters were interested in fabric innovation, so they were properly educated in made-to-order textile technology. It was very clear from day one that we needed to be ahead of the market in terms of product so we could leverage our margins.

B. Vijayaragavan, MD, Promoter

What drives him forward is his commitment to creating beautiful, sustainable clothing that people want to wear. “We are always looking for new ways to reduce our environmental impact, and we are constantly innovating to provide the best possible product.

And since innovation and product development is a continuous process, the company has already started investigating Merino wool and recycled polyester. B Vijayaragavan believes that the future of Merino lies with wool and recycled polyester, as they hold great promise for activewear. The company is one of the first movers to test the market with its products both internationally and domestically. The company’s buyers are also motivating the organization to focus on niche segments such as wool-based blends.

There are two main reasons for using recycled polyester and merino wool instead of traditional fabrics such as cotton and nylon. First, it is more sustainable as it requires less energy and water to produce. Second, it has excellent performance characteristics such as durability, breathability and absorbency. Merino wool’s absorbent capacity is two times that of standard cotton and 30 times that of polyester.

Techno Sports: Continuing to Explore Materials for the New Age

When he started his business (2007), Sunil Jhunjhunwala of Techno Sports outsourced fabrics from North and West India. The company then started importing from China and Taiwan. And in 2014, learning from all this experience, Sunil started his own fabric production.

Sunil Jhunjhunwala, techno sports

Keeping in mind issues such as high breathability, moisture management, UV protection, antibacterial, stretch recovery, heat retention, and antistatic, the company mainly uses polyester filament yarns.

Techno Sports was hailed as one of the leaders in the activewear industry, producing and selling over 10 million (1 kroner) garments in 2021. A $200 million company, he aims to grow 5x over the next three years.

Sunil believes that the regular filament yarns mainly used by Indian activewear brands are not of high quality. The width of the fabric spreads. The company’s in-house lab uses hundreds of yarns and chemicals from around the world to create a range of fabrics that are analyzed in different labs to find the perfect combination of comfort and style.

With a team of 20 people in R&D and design, the company works closely with the WRA (Wool Research Association) and spends 2% of its annual revenue on R&D. Data collection on fabrics and fibers is the company’s main thrust area, continuously searching for new yarns from around the world.

Fabric research and development is a big reason for the growth of BS Apparel

About twice a week, the company’s team tests and records data on newly sourced yarns and fabrics. They use predictive analytics to identify which materials are best for which purposes. Every year, the company sponsors and sends its employees for higher education abroad, and they come back to help the company’s research and development.

The company, which also has a knitting unit, plans to set up a new factory for its synthetic knit fabric unit under the PLI scheme, where it will introduce many new technologies for fabric production. Gain scalable and efficient capacity for larger backend data integrations.

Techno Sports is a successful activewear brand with top quality and affordable prices. The main credit for that lies in our efforts at the fabric stage, he says, Sunil.

