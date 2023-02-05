Google invests in ChatGPT rival maker Anthropic





On Friday, Google announced a partnership with Anthropic, a startup founded in 2021. Anthropic creates Claude, an artificial intelligence chatbot similar to ChatGPT.

According to the Financial Times, the $300 million deal gives Google a stake of about 10% in the startup. Anthropic gets both a financial boost and the cloud computing resources it needs. The deal could value Anthropic at around $5 billion, the New York Times reports.

Of course, ChatGPT maker OpenAI has a lot of Microsoft funding. In a deal announced last month, Microsoft will invest his $10 billion in the startup. Also, in 2019 he invested $1 billion and quietly added another $2 billion in 2021. The software giant plans to incorporate OpenAI technology into various products, including his Bing search engine, which could disrupt Google’s search dominance.

The two startups share DNA. Anthropic was formed primarily from groups that left OpenAI after becoming disillusioned with strategic and cultural shifts. One former OpenAI employee recently told Fortune that OpenAI founders Sam Altman and Greg Brockman have quibbled about the safety of AI, but that’s often just a business concern. It looked like a fig leaf, and said real legitimate AI safety concerns were ignored.

Anthropic says it is focused on AI safety, calling itself an AI safety and research company and pointing to research on Constitutional AI.

About the latter, they write on their website: We show that language models can learn to follow a set of simple, natural language principles through self-improvement, and we use this novel method to train a more harmless assistant.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk warned in December about the dangers of advanced AI. He also tweeted that his confidence in OpenAI’s safety is not high, and with his help he pointed out that OpenAI started as open source and non-commercial. Neither is true yet.

Fortune reached out to OpenAI for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

Anthropic plans to release an exclusive test of Claude in January and share it with a wider audience.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei said it is partnering with Google Cloud to support Anthropic’s next phase, where it plans to roll out AI systems to more people. This partnership gives you the performance and scale of the cloud infrastructure you need.

“We want to use Google Cloud infrastructure to build AI systems that are reliable, interpretable, and operational,” he said.

