Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT)





Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT – Get Rating) by 169.2% in the third quarter, according to its latest Form 13F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company owned his 57,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,123 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of his Logistics Innovation Technologies, which was worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LITT. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies by 189.3% in the first quarter. He owns 2,598 UBS Group AG shares worth $25,000 after purchasing another 1,700 shares during this period. Basso Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in his Logistics Innovation Technologies worth approximately $63,000 in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies worth approximately $309,000 in the third quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies worth approximately $350,000 in the second quarter. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies worth approximately $468,000 in the second quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own his 68.66% of the company’s shares.

Logistics Innovation Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ LITT shares opened Friday at $10.05. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Company Profile (Rated)

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. has no material business. The company focuses on conducting mergers, capital stock exchanges, asset acquisitions, stock purchases, reorganizations or similar business combinations with one or more companies. We plan to acquire companies that serve the seniors market or can be redeployed to do so.

