WiC64 brings the classic Commodore online and includes Google Maps





No computing platform really dies until people stop developing new software. In that sense, the Commodore 64 is alive and well. New games, demos and utilities are released regularly. Installing these new programs on older computers has always been a bit of a hassle, requiring either his SD card adapter for Commodore or a direct cable connection from his internet-connected PC. Fortunately, thanks to his WiFi adapter called WiC64, getting the latest software updates is now easy. This adapter connects to a legacy Commodore expansion port and allows programs to be downloaded directly into memory. [Tommy Ovesen] and [Arctic Retro] I bought one and explored its many features.

The basic design of WiC64 is straightforward. Mount the ESP32 on an adapter board that connects the data bus to a Commodore 64, 128, or VIC-20 data bus. You can configure your device and connect to your WiFi network using a simple program that you would have to transfer the old way. Once that’s done, an interactive BBS-style program will begin, giving you access to a range of online services. The WiC64 developers provide these, but the system is completely open source, so nothing prevents you from running your own server.

Services available today include an RSS reader, multiple multiplayer online games, and even a radio station that plays SID songs non-stop. There is also a direct link to CSDB, an online database of Commodore 64 programs and demos, that can be downloaded and run directly on C64. In short, a modern app store for classic computers.

One feature that really seems to ignore the hardware limitations of C64 is a fully functional version of Google Maps. Commodore’s limited resolution and color depth work well enough to display maps, satellite photos, and even street view imagery.

Using WiC64 does not require any hardware changes to the Commodore 64, but it does allow for custom ROMs that enable some useful features, such as loading programs directly from a web address. There have been several attempts to bring traditional Commodores online, but so far none have been successful in running complex apps like Google Maps. However, I’ve seen YouTube videos play on the Commodore PET.

