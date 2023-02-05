In a frigid innovation, scientists create new forms of ice





Using a device that might be called a super-large cocktail shaker, scientists are working to shed light on the behavior of water under extreme conditions, revealing previously known icy moons that may exist in our solar system. I made the shape of the ice that was not done.

The researchers said they employed a process called ball milling to violently shake regular ice with steel balls inside a container chilled to minus 328 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 200 degrees Celsius). This resulted in what they called “medium density amorphous ice” or MDA. It looked like a fine white powder.

Regular ice is crystalline in nature, with water molecules (two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom, or H2O) arranged in a regular pattern. The water molecules in amorphous ice have a chaotic shape similar to that of a liquid.

“Ice is frozen water and contains H2O molecules. H2O is a very versatile molecular building block that can form many different structures depending on temperature and pressure,” says Physics at University College London. and materials chemistry professor Christoph Salzmann.

“Molecules are more efficiently compressed under pressure, which is why there are different forms of ice,” Salzman added. Virtually all ice on Earth exists in the familiar crystalline form. Think lemonade ice cubes. But amorphous ice is the most common form of water in the universe. Scientists have identified 20 different forms of crystalline ice and he has identified three forms of amorphous ice. One is low density (discovered in the 1930s), the other is high density (discovered in the 1980s), and anything new in between.

Amorphous ice on Earth may be confined to the frigid upper reaches of the atmosphere.

“Almost all ice in the universe is amorphous, in a form called low-density amorphous ice,” Salzman said. “It forms when water condenses into cosmic dust particles. Comets are also amorphous ice. Liquid water requires very special conditions like Earth’s, but in our solar system.” There is also evidence of subterranean oceans in some of the icy moons of

Ball mills are used in industry to grind or blend materials. The researchers used this technique to make about 3 ounces (8 grams) of new ice and refrigerated some of it.

The question is where does this form of ice exist in nature? Researchers have hypothesized that the types of forces exerted on ordinary ice in the laboratory may also exist on icy moons like Jupiter’s Europa and Saturn’s Enceladus.

“We made MDA ice for the first time, so the samples we have in our lab must be the only ones on the planet,” Salzman said.

“We suspect it exists on some of the icy moons of the solar system. Ball milling induces shear forces within the ice crystal when it collides with a steel ball. On the moon, tidal forces from the gas giants (Jupiter and Saturn) are at work, and we expect to induce shear forces in the moon’s ice shell similar to those during ball milling,” added Salzmann. .

The research may improve our understanding of water, the central chemical of life.

“The fact that this new form of ice has a density similar to that of liquid water may provide a good model for understanding water without liquid motion, but perhaps the most important of this discovery. The side: Angelos Mikaraides, professor of chemistry at Cambridge and co-author of the study.

“Because MDA is also a disordered state, like liquid water, the question arises whether it is indeed liquid water but at a lower temperature,” Salzman said. MDA will likely provide an opportunity to finally understand liquid water and its many anomalies.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/scientists-create-amorphous-ice-8423279/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos