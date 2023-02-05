The pharmaceutical industry remains at the top of the top 100 innovators, according to report





For the second year in a row, the pharmaceutical industry leads in the number of companies present on the 2023 list, as the aging global population and the long tail of the COVID-19 pandemic create demand for new pharmaceutical treatments and products.

The Top 100 Innovators for 2023 have been revealed in the second annual Innovation Momentum Report, visionary patent developments have once again been revealed, and some of the most innovative companies, large and small, have been profiled. rice field.

In today’s increasingly fast-paced and complex technological environment, this report sheds light on the most promising and active players by focusing on the dynamics of technological development over the past two years. This year, the list has 27 new entries, highlighting the ever-evolving landscape of innovation and the speed at which technology advances.

The methodology behind the Innovation Momentum List, backed by data analytics from LexisNexis PatentSight, is unique and objective, utilizing patent data as a transparent way to expose innovation to the public and reduce the complexity of intellectual property. clarify.

Who is leading the innovation race?

For the second year in a row, the pharmaceutical industry leads in the number of companies present on the 2023 list, as the aging global population and the long tail of the COVID-19 pandemic create demand for new pharmaceutical treatments and products. This provides opportunities for small and medium-sized companies with innovative technologies, as well as large companies such as Amgen, Eli Lilly and Moderna Therapeutics.

The information technology industry also ranks high this year as the digital revolution continues to change the way we live and work. The top 100 innovators include companies such as Alphabet, which owns Google. Swedish telecommunications company Ericsson. and Tencent, a Chinese technology and entertainment group.

The semiconductor industry, where big brands such as Intel and Qualcomm rank among the top 100 innovators, is also benefiting from technological change. Meanwhile, the climate crisis is providing a catalyst for the development of technologies that all rely on semiconductors, from energy storage to electric vehicles.

The strong position of the chemical and materials industries in the Top 100 Innovators list reflects their role in providing building blocks for many other industries. Companies such as BASF, Firmenich, LG Chemical, Merck KGaA and Nitto Denko. The industry covers a wide variety of technologies, from batteries and building materials to glass, food flavors, oil and gas exploration and refining.

Today, innovation is the lifeblood of successful organizations. The 2023 Innovation Momentum Report shows how the entry of new companies into the Top 100 is constantly evolving, coupled with the changing positions of the various industries represented. And with change always on the horizon, it’s hard to predict where creative ingenuity will emerge next.

But with the power of patent analytics, you can track innovation momentum with objectivity and accuracy. As the report shows, one thing is certain: your readiness to create value for both your business and the wider world as you tackle adversity, turn disruption into opportunity, and create the building blocks for a better life. There is no shortage of innovators who are capable of All the organizations in the top 100 make important contributions to human development, whether by extending healthy living or providing essential infrastructure building blocks.

