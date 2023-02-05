Google has released a surprise software update for the Pixel 4, with one big caveat.





Two years before Google decided to take its Pixel handsets to another level and challenge Apple and Samsung, it was thought the Pixel 4 series might do the same. After all, Google put everything but the kitchen sink into the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. There was a secure version of his Face Unlock that used 3D facial recognition, a dot projector, a flood illuminator, and his two infrared cameras similar to Apple’s True Depth Camera used for Face ID. Don’t forget the motion sense feature. Motion Sense, powered by Google’s Soli radar chip, allows users to control certain aspects of the Pixel 4 handset by making gestures. Unfortunately, it has very limited functionality and Google never brought it back. With Motion Sense, you can dismiss your phone or alarm with a wave, and the phone will automatically unlock when you pick it up.

Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL weren’t successful in the market

Google pushed a new software update for the Pixel 4 that’s only for developers

However, Esper’s Mishaal Rahman (via AndroidPolice) spread a tweet about a new Android build for the Pixel 4 series that he discovered. However, there is a caveat. This update is for developers only and has been submitted to the Android Privacy Sandbox. As Google explains, “Android’s Privacy Sandbox aims to improve user privacy and develop new technologies that enable effective and personalized advertising experiences for mobile apps. Interestingly, the privacy sandbox is only available on the Pixel 4, not the Pixel 4 XL.

At this time there is no indication that this build will be available to the general public, but we do not know at this time. It is fairly recent because it is

The next monthly Android update could come in just a few days

Speaking of updates, this coming Monday, February 6th, Google will be dropping the February Android security update. Or at least plan to do so. Feature updates for Pixel handsets that eradicate bugs every month. Think of it like a raid can on your phone. This update is typically released on the first Monday of each month. We want to remind Pixel users that the Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3 update was just released last week.

If you are a member of the QPR2 beta program,[設定]>[システム]>[システム アップデート]Go to and see if it hits your phone. If so, follow the instructions to download and install it. The QPR2 beta program expires in March when the stable version is released. I’m guessing this takes place on his March 6th, which is the first Monday of the month. If you install March’s quarterly Pixel Feature Drop (and a second before), you can exit the beta program without wiping your phone.

Google hasn’t released a final list of which Pixel models will get Android 14, but based on the release date, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are eligible for the next major Android build.

