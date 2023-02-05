Google is poised to announce its artificial intelligence plans to challenge ChatGPT.science and technology news





Google seems ready to reveal its plans to compete with the hugely successful ChatGPT AI, probably within days.

The tech giant has scheduled a 40-minute event on Wednesday, February 8th to reveal how it will “reimagine how people search, explore, and interact with information.”

“Learn how to make information accessible to people everywhere through search, maps and more,” the company said.

It’s not clear if the event will be AI-focused, just days after Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced that the company’s chatbot technology would be unveiled to the public in the coming weeks. That’s what I mean.

In a conference call with investors at parent company Alphabet on Thursday, Pichai said it will let people “directly engage” with Google’s conversational AI, starting with what it calls LaMDA, which is being tested.

Pichai said: “Long-term investments in deep computer science put us in a very strong position as AI reaches an inflection point. doing.”

Read more: We test the pace of Google’s new chatbot

Use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

2:16 Will this chatbot replace humans?

Since the launch of ChatGPT, Google has reportedly accelerated its plans for a so-called large-scale language model.

ChatGPT itself is one such model. An AI chatbot trained on vast amounts of text data to generate answers and conduct realistic conversations.

The issue, announced late last year by research firm OpenAI, threatens to upend the way people prepare for job interviews, journalists write articles and children do their homework.

The New York Times reports that Google founders Larry Page and Sergei Brin are back to add features like ChatGPT to the search engine they launched more than 25 years ago.

Google has been wary of chatbots so far, limiting LaMDA to limited testing. Last summer, the company fired a senior engineer, claiming he had a sense.

Rival Microsoft, after investing billions in OpenAI, is also looking to revamp its own products with AI, including search engine Bing.

Microsoft has since announced plans to implement ChatGPT into its Teams software. It does things like meeting summaries, but functionality is limited to premium pricing plans.

Read more: How AI will change the way you search the web

Use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

0:47 Israeli President Creates Speech Using AI

Some internet startups are already bringing chatbots to search, but on a much smaller scale than the likes of Google and Microsoft.

Sites such as Neeva and You.com use AI to provide condensed answers to search queries, with citations that indicate the source of the information.

One of the main criticisms of ChatGPT is its lack of transparency, with the responses generated demonstrating complete trust in what they say, even if they are incorrect or misleading. It often happens.

Google’s upcoming events will be broadcast live from Paris on YouTube starting at 1:30 PM UK time.

It comes just weeks after the parent company announced 12,000 job cuts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/artificial-intelligence-google-poised-to-unveil-how-it-plans-to-take-on-chatgpt-12802689 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos