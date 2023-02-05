Google’s Chromium team is working on a non-WebKit browser for iOS





Chromium and WebKit logos

AppleInsider may earn affiliate commissions on purchases made through links on our site.

Google’s Chromium team is working on a new browser for iOS based on Blink instead of using Webkit as required by App Store policy.

The App Store Review Guidelines require that web browsers and apps that provide web browsing functionality employ “appropriate WebKit frameworks and WebKit Javascript.” However, Google appears to be looking at other ways to provide browsing on iOS without using an Apple-sanctioned browser engine.

According to The Register, search giant Chromium developers are reportedly working on a web browser for iOS that uses the Blink browser engine. The “content_shell iOS port” mentioned in the Chromium bug report is apparently an internal-only application intended to test graphics and input latency.

The January 31st post emphasized that this is “ only” and not a “shippable product” at this time.

A spokesperson told the report, “This is an prototype we are developing as part of an open source project with the goal of understanding certain aspects of performance on iOS. will continue to comply,” he said. policy. ”

Despite the protests, this may lay the groundwork for major changes in future iOS browser development.

Law revision, engine change

Apple currently does not allow browsers that use anything other than WebKit to be used in the App Store, but changes in law may challenge that policy in the future.

For example, the Digital Markets Act in Europe aims to force Apple to change how developers can access iOS as a whole, including potentially enabling third-party app storefronts. increase. Other stores can set their own rules for app content, so browsers offered through third-party stores aren’t limited to her WebKit-only rules.

A National Telecommunications and Information Administration report released on February 1 also noted that Apple’s policies “create unnecessary barriers” for app developers, including “some It contains feature restrictions that give the app an advantage over other apps.

Apple is reportedly gearing up to implement DMA, and work is said to be taking place behind the scenes to ensure compliance with the rules, including in storefronts for third-party apps.

Other ways to get apps onto the iPhone may be in the works, so this kind of testing by Google is a starting point for developing browsers that behave according to Google’s own rules rather than those set by Apple. can be regarded as In fact, “ prototypes can be more than just test vehicles.

A report source familiar with browser development says that the content_shell is a “minimal browser application” and “the beginning of the browser port.” Visible code commits show that it is in skeletal form and is missing core components such as sandboxing, JIT support in V8, and a fully fleshed out graphics stack.

It’s very likely that these areas will improve in the coming months if Google puts resources in that direction. It could be all the motivation you need.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://appleinsider.com/articles/23/02/04/googles-chromium-team-work-on-non-webkit-browser-for-ios The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos