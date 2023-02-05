Google engineer fired while on vacation, boss sent LinkedIn message





A former Google engineer told Insider he was laid off while on vacation with his family. She learned that she was fired via a message from her LinkedIn manager. The company cut her benefits and increased the pressure on her job in the months leading up to her layoff, she said. Loading Something is loading.

A Google engineer of 5 years said he learned he was laid off while on vacation after receiving a LinkedIn message from his manager.

The former employee, who requested anonymity for fear that speaking to the media could hurt future job prospects, said he was on vacation with his family and did not check any work emails. .

Her identity and dismissal by Google have been confirmed by Insider.

“Some friends sent me random check-in emails and I thought they just wanted to know how my vacation was,” she told Insider in an interview. “I had no idea they were checking to see if I had been laid off. No one told me that. I was blissfully unaware.”

The engineer said he eventually checked one of his two personal emails when he realized his manager had messaged him on LinkedIn.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God,’ there’s no reason for him to reach out to me on LinkedIn,” she said. “Why don’t you email or chat with me? There are many other ways to contact me.”

“So I knew right away. My heart just dropped when I saw it.”

Her manager apologized in a message sent to her and informed her that she had been fired, she said. was sent to her second personal email at 5am, which she rarely checked.

An insider confirmed a copy of the termination notice she received.

“It was like a vortex of emotions because I couldn’t get in touch with anyone,” she said. bottom”

She added: “I find it difficult to make money from your work, spending a lot of time and energy creating something for someone else.

She was one of 12,000 employees laid off by Google in the tech giant’s massive cost-cutting effort. CEO Sundar Pichai said she sent an email to employees on Jan. 20, telling them that employees were being laid off globally across various departments and functions.

A former employee told Insider that “morale was already very low” before the layoff.

But the way the tech giant carried out the layoffs was “horrifying.”

“I know layoffs of this magnitude are difficult, but I’m sure we could have come up with a better way to at least give people dignity and attention,” she said.

She said she heard that a current employee who avoided layoffs resigned out of anger at the company’s handling.

“People are really upset about how this happened. I think everyone is really nervous after this, even the top performers,” she added.

