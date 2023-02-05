Samsung is preparing its own Metaverse hardware in partnership with Google and Qualcomm – Metaverse Bitcoin News





South Korean electronics company Samsung has revealed that it is working on its own Metaverse and augmented reality devices, hinting at the possibility of launching a VR headset in the near future. TM Roh, head of Samsung’s mobile experience business, says the device will be built in partnership with his Google and Qualcomm.

Samsung Enters Metaverse Hardware Business

South Korean mobile operator Samsung has revealed that it will soon enter the market for Metaverse and VR (virtual reality) headsets. The company has announced that it is already working on what it calls “augmented reality” hardware, hinting at making a VR headset.

TM Roh, head of Samsung Mobile Experience Business, confirmed that such a device is in development, but did not provide a hardware launch window. However, he reported that fabless chip makers Qualcomm and Google are involved as partners. On February 1, President Roh told The Washington Post:

Many different companies have made these announcements about different realities, so we have prepared as well.

Ro explained that Samsung delayed its entry into the market, saying the market was not yet ready and other similar devices launched by competitors had not met with the success they expected.

Other VR devices

Samsung joins the ranks of other manufacturers that have already launched Metaverse devices such as Meta and HTC, and others like Apple that plan to do so in the near future. Ro said Samsung’s new device will be powered by his Qualcomm chip, which is specially designed for better performance in virtual reality applications, and will use his OS provided by Google.

Samsung’s determination to enter what is expected to be a crowded market could encourage its expansion from traditional smartphones to more. Nokia, another telephony company, predicts that Metaverse technology will replace smartphones later in this decade.

But on the flip side, Ro believes this new family of devices poses no danger to what today’s smartphones offer. he said:

Smartphones continue to build on the capabilities and needs of consumers, offering even more new experiences.

For Lu, the Metaverse and smartphone integration could complement the experience and develop further from there. Samsung’s involvement in the metaverse is nothing new, and the company has already made several investments in projects in this space.

What do you think of Samsung’s new metaverse hardware? Let us know in the comments section below.

Sergio Goshenko

Sergio is a cryptocurrency journalist based in Venezuela. He explains that he entered the cryptosphere in December 2017 when the price hike happened, and fell behind the game. Computers With an engineering background, living in Venezuela and being affected by the cryptocurrency boom on a societal level, he offers a different perspective. About the success of crypto and how it can help the unbanked and underserved people.

Image credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, WikiCommons, Grand Warszawski, Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This is not a direct offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation or endorsement of any product, service or company. Bitcoin.com does not provide investment, tax, legal or accounting advice. NEITHER THE COMPANY NOR THE AUTHOR WILL BE LIABLE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, FOR ANY DAMAGE OR LOSS ARISING OR ALLEGED TO OCCUR ARISING OUT OF OR RELATING TO YOUR USE OF OR RELIANCE ON ANY CONTENT, PRODUCTS OR SERVICES DESCRIBED IN THIS ARTICLE. We are not responsible.

In case you missed more popular news

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.bitcoin.com/samsung-is-preparing-its-own-metaverse-hardware-in-partnership-with-google-and-qualcomm/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos