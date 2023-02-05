good and bad after half a year





Compact smartphone form factors are a rare breed today, especially in the mid-range segment where large displays seem to dominate. Potential buyers looking for a small but great Android phone often opt for high-end ones like Asus, Samsung or Sony, unless they’re lucky enough to live in a market where the Pixel A series is sold. has no choice. Available.

For generations, Google’s cheap Pixels have managed to keep the boundaries of features, size, and price. Pixel 6a is no exception. I generally liked the Pixel 6a in my first review, despite its few flaws, but has things changed since? Let’s check.

google pixel 6a

google pixel 6a

Powerful Tensor Chip Great Camera Great Software

Cameras and software that set the Pixel 6a apart

This affordable phone has everything most people need: a great design, a great camera, a great software experience, and long-term updates.

good stuff

pocket size

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Moving on from the Pixel 5a, Google has shrunk the display and overall Pixel 6a to a slightly smaller body. The 6.1-inch OLED is more than enough for everyday browsing, messaging, and media consumption, while the phone offers a better overall experience. It’s easy to use with one hand, easy to put in your pocket, and you can reach every corner of the display with your thumb. Sure, the Pixel 6a isn’t quite as compact as the underrated Pixel 5, but it’s very close.

Six months from now, the design may not be as eye-catching as it was in mid-2022, before the Pixel 7s was released. It’s still sleek for a mid-range phone, with a flat display panel, a metallic dual-tone back, a black alloy frame, and his signature horizontal Pixel camera bar. It’s a little slippery, but it feels good to the touch.

All these special Pixel features

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Pixel UI moved away from stock Android a long time ago. New Pixel-only features come out every few months. This is a great addition to any Google phone, especially the mid-range A series.

Like the pricier Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, the Pixel 6a offers Assistant call management features like Call Screen and Hold For Me, allowing you to take astrophotography, use Magic Eraser, and At A Glance. Provide contextual information in widgets or text and images from the overview app switcher. You also get the powerful Google Recorder app and a number of his Pixel-specific optimizations like adaptive battery, charging, and sound.

All of this together creates a premium experience. And while some of the more powerful features (Photo Unblur and Motion Mode in the camera) weren’t here, it doesn’t feel like the phone misses much. gets feature drops every three months, so there’s always something new to try. Six months after its launch, the phone feels as fresh as it did when it was released. The more stable Android 13 certainly helps.

camera performance

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

The Pixel 6as’ dual camera setup feels a little dated at the moment, but it gives excellent shots in most situations. His main 12.2MP sensor is the same IMX363 found in the Pixel 4, 4a 5G, 5 and 5a, virtually identical to the Pixel 2 and 3s sensors.

Google spent years perfecting the output of this lens, removing as many performance hitches as possible. Pixel 6a inherits all post-processing and AI features, including software-based portrait mode, astrophotography, powerful night mode, up to 7x super-resolution zoom, motion blur, and more. The results are fantastic, and for good reason, topping our list of the best budget camera phones since launch.

Having spent years with this sensor, I am well aware of its strengths and weaknesses. You can pretty much predict what your shot will look like before you snap it. My favorite part, though, is that it’s reliable in any situation. Worst case you get a decent picture. At best, you get a spectacular shot.

bad person

missing features

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

The Pixel 6a is the first A-series smartphone from Google to skip the 3.5mm headphone jack. Without this budget-friendly feature that feels like a remnant of the past these days, you’d have to buy Bluetooth headphones or true wireless earbuds, or at least invest in a DAC or USB-C to 3.5mm dongle.

The Pixel 6a also skips some hardware upgrades that have become more common in its price range. The display sticks to a 60Hz refresh rate, a far cry from his 90Hz and 120Hz displays seen on other mid-range phones. No wireless charging, even at slower speeds of 5-10W.

Personally, this last part is the most annoying. Most of my phones in the last few years have had wireless charging, so every time I use the Pixel 6a I have to go through an adaptation phase. I left it on my desk wireless pad and after an hour found the battery dead. Dan, plug in the cable, Rita! This is probably the most frequent thought I’ve had in the six months I’ve had my Pixel 6a.

Some Tensor issues

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Like the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, the Pixel 6a is powered by Google’s first-generation Tensor Chip. This allows it to benefit from many optimizations and new AI features, but the chip is currently very notorious for its weaknesses.

Due to the more demanding chipset, the Pixel 6a can struggle with battery life. Actually, I wouldn’t call it bad. A lot of the time it’s good and I get through the day just fine, but there are days when I unexpectedly fall a little bit. Of course, due to its smaller physical size, it doesn’t help that his 4,410mAh battery in the Pixel 6a is smaller than his Pixel 5a.

Also, another side effect of Tensor is that the phone gets hot under heavy load. Google’s processor seems to overheat a little too quickly compared to other phones. When I was in Beirut in July he was in 32C (90F) weather and in the car it was nearly impossible for him to use the Pixel 6a or 6 Pro. The phone gets uncomfortably hot when the screen is on for a minute. I often had to remove the case for faster cooling.

camera again

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Despite all the good things I’ve said about the Pixel 6as camera, there’s no denying that the sensor setup is outdated. If you take a peek at the photos in pixels, you’ll see that Google resorts to over-sharpening to compensate for older camera hardware. Yes, the results are good, but we know the new setup will give better results.

I often find myself wanting a decent telephoto lens for my Pixel 6a. Digital zoom is no match for optical zoom, or even hybrid zoom, even with AI enhancements. But the telephoto lens is very expensive, and it’s not even on his high-end Pixel 7, so I can’t complain too much. What I can point out is the main sensor. It reduces the need for all this post-processing magic as it needs to be bigger to allow more light. Higher resolutions can also improve zoom performance without sacrificing quality.

Google Pixel 6a Review Revisited: The Verdict

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Our general thoughts on the Pixel 6a haven’t changed since our first review. This is a great compact mid-range Android phone that benefits from a reliable camera, all of Google’s software expertise, and experimentation with the first chipset, and all the good and bad that comes with it. there is.

Android 13 and the removal of various features have made the Pixel 6a a better phone overall, but its value proposition is still relative. , the Pixel 6a could be a great bargain or a questionable sale. By offering the latter at such an attractive price point, Google has really cornered his A-series.

Six months later, is the Google Pixel 6a a good buy?

257 votes

At the official price, the Pixel 7 is just $150 more than the 6a, but it comes with a new, more powerful and less problematic Tensor G2, wireless charging and a 90Hz refresh rate display. It also has a larger, better 50MP main camera sensor, as well as a better front-facing shooter with a wider angle for group selfies. It’s hard to argue with all the extra value you get for paying a little more.This is the biggest dilemma in recommending the Pixel 6a right now.When the Pixel 7 drops in price, things get even worse. In that case, the Pixel 6a, no matter how compact and pocket-friendly it might be, would be a poor sell.

However, Google is still offering some deals on the Pixel 6a.The $299 price around Christmas was probably the best smartphone deal of the year. At that price, the Pixel 6a is an undisputed bargain. You may see this discount a few more times. you can’t go wrong with that.

Going forward, the rumored upcoming Google Pixel 7a seems like an interesting proposition. According to the leak, it will be slightly larger than the Pixel 6a, but should have a better primary lens, a 90Hz refresh rate display, and wireless charging (albeit slower). These are all excellent upgrades that improve the A-series’ value proposition compared to his Pixel 7 on the base.

comment

