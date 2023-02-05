Samsung invites consumers to explore next-level customization with immersive virtual experiences – Samsung Global Newsroom





Ever wondered how your new appliance will look around your home, or whether you chose the right color after purchase? At the & Bath Industry Show (KBIS), I had the opportunity to gain a rich experience interacting with the latest Bespoke appliances through a hands-on tour of a virtual model home.

Bespoke Home Virtual is a 3D home appliance experience in a virtual reality (VR) space using advanced digital twin technology. This allows the user to walk around interacting with them to get a feel for what her Bespoke appliances would look like in their home in different configurations.

Unlike similar in-room VR experiences, Bespoke Home Virtual allows users to freely explore locations as if they were in a video game with a whole new level of freedom. Until now, VR spaces were limited to specific sections that were rendered, but Bespoke Home Virtual uses new technology that opens up entire spaces, allowing users to view from any angle without restriction. While exploring, users can zoom in on product highlights and interact directly to compare appliances in detail. Additionally, the real-time rendering technology utilized provides realistic light rendering that mimics the behavior of lights in the real world, bringing your scenes to life like never before.

Attendees at the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show 2023 used the Bespoke Home Virtual to get hands-on through the right services for a truly immersive experience. A 3D environment modeled to reflect the average American home gave consumers an easy and intuitive way to experience and customize bespoke products to create different moods in their homes. . Throughout the event, all experiences were shared simultaneously on his Samsung 4K 140-inch display, The Wall, at the Samsung booth.

Users first chose from three different interior styles: Modern, Transitional Light, and Transitional Dark, then were free to roam the fully decorated space. Users step through three interior designs to see how the appliances look with different textures, such as marble backsplashes, wood or stone tiled floors, and light or dark walls. I was able to understand it more deeply.

Attendees were encouraged to experience catered bespoke products up close, including refrigerators, dishwashers, washers, dryers, induction heaters, and ovens, rather than just walkthroughs. Users could open the unit’s door to check out features like the built-in water dispenser in the refrigerator and the glide pan in the oven, while swapping out vibrant colors and detailed finishes. and exterior rendition allowed users to fully enjoy the amazing features that make a bespoke product truly bespoke.

At this year’s KBIS, Samsung enabled users to experience Bespoke interactively using groundbreaking immersive 3D technology, giving consumers a whole new way to get hands-on with the latest Samsung home appliances. .

For more information on Samsung Bespoke Home Virtual and the full Bespoke lineup, please visit Samsung.com.

