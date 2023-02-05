Apple confirms more issues for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro buyers





Despite updates to automatic crash detection on iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models, 911 dispatchers are still flooded with fake distress calls. Apple has confirmed that they are aware of the issue.

This follows the spotlight cast on the issue by The New York Times, which produced a detailed report on an avalanche of collision detection false flags triggered at a ski resort in Summit County, Colorado. Emergency call centers are struggling to cope, and phone operators put other calls on hold, including actual emergencies, to ensure the latest sirens were not caused by humans at risk, according to reports. It should be clarified whether it is caused by an overly enthusiastic device or by an overly enthusiastic device.

Problems continue to pile up for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro buyers…

Analyzing January figures, the report found that 911 emergency calls in Summit County, Colorado, doubled year-on-year to 185, with the onslaught desensitizing dispatchers and freeing up limited resources for a true emergency. He said he feared he would be distracted from the situation.

Apple last year introduced crash detection to all iPhone 14 models, Apple Watch Series 8, Ultra, and 2nd generation Watch SE. It works by combining gyroscope, accelerometer, barometer, microphone and GPS data with motion algorithms. When a crash is detected, an alert will be displayed on the screen for 10 seconds. Emergency services are automatically called if the alert is not cleared.

Crash detection was widely criticized at launch, especially when it was triggered on roller coasters, where amusement park owners put up signs recommending that the feature be disabled before a ride. Apple released an update to his Crash Detection algorithm in December, but the problem of false alarms hasn’t gone away.

NYT reports County Sheriff Sgt. Mark Watson wrote to Apple about this issue. Summarizing his message to the company, Watson said: You don’t spend all day with Apple products.

Crash detection on iPhone 14 Pro and Apple Watch Series 8

Trina Dummer, interim director of emergency services for Summit County, said the day rests on managing crash notifications. Dummer told the NYT that her team rarely receives her fake 911 calls from other devices, including her Android phone, which introduced the feature in 2019. Apple would have to set up its own call center if it wanted this feature, she added.

In response, an Apple spokesperson told the NYT that it is aware that these features have triggered emergency services in certain scenarios where users have not experienced a serious car accident or severe fall. He added that the feature was optimized last year without committing further updates.

In Apple’s defense, there are well-known cases in which Crash Detection helped, and the Apple Watch in particular has been praised by medical experts. In response, cynics would say that making this feature overly sensitive must win.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro buyers are experiencing iMessage and FaceTime activation issues, CarPlay, data migration, iCloud bugs, camera lens shake, random reboots, lock screens, Dynamic Island glitches, and more. You can add it to your list. Draining battery and blinking horizontal lines on the display.

