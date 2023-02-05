How to use the XOR function in Google Sheets





XOR is a logical operation representing exclusive OR. XOR has many uses in programming, but it’s also useful in spreadsheet apps like Google Sheets. The XOR function in Google Sheets returns TRUE or FALSE depending on the logical operation.

This function is a little more confusing than others in Google Sheets, but don’t worry. We’ll break down XOR, explain how it works, and how to use it in Google Sheets.

XOR function syntax: how it works?

XOR is a logical function that takes one or more logical expressions, tests them, and returns TRUE or FALSE.

=XOR(logical 1, logical 2, …)

The XOR function in Google Sheets tests a logical expression you enter and then tests whether that input is an odd number true. Returns TRUE if the number of true values ​​is odd. Returns FALSE if there is an even number of true values ​​or no true values.

To use the XOR function in Google Sheets, call the function and provide a logical expression as an argument. This logic test can be anything. You can also reference cells within the test.

In the spreadsheet above you can see how XOR reacts to various tests. Let’s break this down:

In the first cell (B2) we asked XOR to check if 1>2 is true. This statement is false and as a result there are zero true statements. Since zero is even, XOR returns FALSE. In cell C2, XOR checks 2>1 and is true, so there is one true statement. 1 is odd, so XOR outputs TRUE. In cell D2, the XOR checks two statements: 2>1 and 1>2. The first statement is true, the second is false. XOR outputs TRUE because there are an odd number of true statements. Cell E2 is worth noting. XOR is called to check statements 2>1 and 4>3. Both of these statements are true, but XOR returns FALSE. This is because there are 2 true statements and 2 are even. Therefore XOR returns FALSE.

If you enter a number into XOR instead of a logical test, XOR considers it a true statement. For example, if you put just the number 1 into XOR, it will return TRUE because there is one true statement.

By now you should be able to guess what the following expression outputs.

=XOR(1,2,3,4)

This expression specifies four numbers with XOR. These are not tests, so they are always true. So XOR looks at the input, finds 4 true statements, and returns FALSE because 4 is even.

How to use the XOR function in Google Sheets

XOR is a unique function because it considers the number of true statements in addition to the statements themselves. With a single test, the XOR result directly reflects the logical test result. Given multiple tests, the output of XOR depends on the number of true statements.

Using XOR function in Google Sheets with single parameter

In some ways, the XOR function with a single test is similar to the IF function in Google Sheets, except it returns TRUE or FALSE instead of custom outputs. This way, you can use XOR to determine if a value meets a certain condition.

To see it in action, here’s a sample spreadsheet with a column of numbers. The goal is to determine if each number is above the total average of the numbers. Here’s how to do it with XOR:

Select the first cell to output the XOR result. In this example, it would be cell B2. Enter the following formula in the formula bar: =XOR(A2>AVERAGE(A2:A14)) and press Enter. Grab the fill handle and drop it on the cell below.

XOR indicates whether a number meets a specified condition. Returns TRUE if the number is above the average, FALSE otherwise.

This formula makes use of both the XOR and AVERAGE functions. Call XOR, feed the cell (A2) and ask it to test if the cell is greater than AVERAGE(A2:A14) which is the average of all the numbers. If the cell is above average, you have one true statement. 1 is odd, so XOR outputs TRUE.

Using XOR function in Google Sheets with multiple parameters

When we input multiple parameters to XOR, we can clearly observe the sensitivity of XOR to the number of true statements. With multiple parameters, XOR examines the statements and returns TRUE if there are an odd number of true statements. Returns FALSE otherwise.

This property of XOR is useful for determining whether a particular number of values ​​is odd or even. Let’s look at this with an example.

This sample spreadsheet has five columns dedicated to numeric strings. Our goal is to use the XOR function to determine if each sequence has an odd number.

Select the cell where you want the output of the XOR to appear. In this spreadsheet, it would be cell F2. Enter the following formula in the formula bar: =XOR(A2:E2) and press Enter. Grab the fill handle and drop it on the cell below.

XOR will tell you if each string contains an odd number of digits. Recall that the number is the true statement, and XOR returns TRUE if there is an odd number of true statements.

In the formula, XOR searches cells A2 through E2. Since we didn’t specify any conditions, there are no tests here. XOR takes only the numbers available in that range and returns TRUE if the number count is odd. If the count is even, XOR outputs FALSE.

XOR in action in Google Sheets

In Google Sheets scenarios where it’s imperative that the number of certain values ​​be even or odd, you can look into XOR. Here are two examples of what these scenarios might look like in practice.

In this scenario, there are 4 soccer teams in a league, and each team is playing 2 matches. Naturally, the team that wins both games will be his first place, and the team that loses both games will be last.

The team that wins one match and loses another will play a third match to determine 2nd and 3rd places. The goal is to decide which team will play his third game.

You can easily achieve this goal using the XOR function.

=ArrayFormula(XOR(B2:C2=”Win”))

This formula calls XOR to look at the match result (B2 to C2) and see how much equals a win. If the team won 0 or 2 games, XOR outputs FALSE because 0 and 2 are both even numbers. If the team won only 1 game, XOR outputs TRUE because 1 is an odd number.

Note that the core formula needs to be placed inside the ARRAYFORMULA function in Google Sheets, as the XOR needs to test each cell in that range individually.

XOR Function Example 2: Dinner Party Attendees

In this scenario, we have a list of guests who will be attending the dinner party and whether or not to bring companions. The host already has a rectangular dinner table and is considering using a round table instead.

A square has four sides, so only an even number of people can sit evenly around the square. A circle, on the other hand, can also have an odd number of people sitting around it.

You can use the XOR function to help the host make decisions.

=ArrayFormula(XOR(B2:B10=”No”))

To understand this formula, we need to recall three laws of mathematics:

Adding an even number to an odd number gives an odd number. If you add an even number and an even number, you get an even number. Any number multiplied by 2 is even.

These laws mean that the total number of companions and guests who bring them is an even number. That’s because it’s simply a number multiplied by 2.

So if there is an even number of unaccompanied guests, the total number of guests will be even. However, if there is an odd number of unaccompanied guests, the total number of guests will be an odd number.

With this knowledge, we can use XOR to determine the number of single guests. XOR outputs TRUE if the count is odd. This means the host should use a round dinner table!

even or odd? Ask XOR!

The Google Sheets XOR function takes a user-specified condition and returns TRUE if there is an odd number of values ​​that satisfy the condition. Returns FALSE otherwise.

Given one parameter to XOR, the output of XOR is the test result. However, with multiple parameters, the number of true statements determines the output of XOR. Now that you know what XOR is and how it works, it’s time to try and master this knowledge for yourself!

