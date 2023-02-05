NSUN2 attenuates doxorubicin-induced myocardial damage via Nrf2-mediated antioxidant stress





Animal feeding and model building

All animals were housed on a 12 h light/dark cycle in a temperature-controlled room with free access to food and water. Animal use and all animal protocols were approved by the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee (IACUC) of Hubei Medical University. One hundred 810-week-old healthy male C57BL/6J mice (weighing 2325 g) were purchased from the Animal Center of Hubei Medical University. Mice were divided into saline group (NS), DOX group, shNC + saline group (shNC NS), shNC + DOX group (shNC DOX), shNSUN2 + saline group (shNSUN2 NS), shNSUN2 + DOX group ( shNSUN2 DOX), divided into controls. vector + saline group (control NS), control vector + DOX group (control DOX), NSUN2 vector + saline group (NSUN2 NS), and NSUN2 vector + DOX group (NSUN2 DOX). The shNC group, shNUSN2 group, control group and NSUN2 group were each tail vein injected with 51011 vg corresponding to AAV9 virus. Four weeks later, his four groups of mice were randomly divided into a saline group (NS) and a doxorubicin group (DOX). The NS group received an intraperitoneal injection of 0.9% saline and the DOX group received 20 mg/kg (diluted to 2 mg/ml with 0.9% saline) DOX.

Acquisition of ultrasound for small animals

After 3 days of 0.9% saline or 20mg/kg DOX treatment, mice were anesthetized with 1.02.0% isoflurane. B-mode and M-mode ultrasound images of the left ventricular long-axis section, left ventricular short-axis section, and four-chamber heart section were acquired after the mouse’s breathing stabilized and its heart rate was approximately 400 beats per minute. bottom. Collected by the Vevo 2000 MS-400 probe. The modeler and experimenter were independent of each other, and the experimenter was unaware of the model groupings.

Establishment of DOX-induced injury model in H9C2 cells

H9C2 cells were donated by Dr. He [9], logarithmically growing cells were seeded in 6-well plates. After cell densities reached >95%, 0.5mg/ml DOX or 0.9% saline respectively were added to the medium for 24 hours.

NSUN2 siRNA transfection

Exponentially growing H9C2 cells were seeded in 6-well plates. When cells reached 40-50% confluency, 50 nM siNC or siNSUN2 mixture was transfected with lipo 3000 kit according to the manufacturer’s instructions. After 48 hours, cells were harvested and total RNA or protein was extracted. The siNSUN2 sequences are shown in Table 1.

Table 1 NSUN2 siRNA and Nrf2 primer sequences. NSUN2 overexpression lentiviral transfection

Exponentially growing H9C2 cells were seeded in 6-well plates. When the cell density reached 60%, 2 μl of GFP or GFP-NSUN2 lentiviral solution (WZ Biosciences) respectively was added to the cell medium. After 24 hours, 2g/ml puromycin was added to screen for NSUN2 stable overexpressing cells.

TUNEL detection

Cell apoptosis was detected with the TUNEL kit (Beyotime, C1090) and operated according to the manufacturer’s instructions. After staining, 1 L of DAPI staining solution (Beyotime, C1005) was added and reacted at room temperature for 510 minutes, then dead cells were observed and photographed with a fluorescence microscope.

immunohistochemistry

4% paraformaldehyde-fixed heart tissue was cut serially at a thickness of 5 m and the slices were processed according to previous methods. [10]Rabbit NSUN2 (Proteintech, 20854-1-AP, 1:200) and Nrf2 (Proteintech, 16396-1-AP, 1:200) polyclonal antibodies were added and after incubation at 37°C for 2 hours, sections were treated with goat anti- Rabbit secondary antibody (ZSGO-BIO, PV-9001) for 1 hour at room temperature. Finally, the results were tested using the DAB Chromogenic Kit (ZSGO-BIO, ZLI-9018) according to the operating instructions.

ROS detection

Reactive oxygen species were detected using a ROS kit (Beyotime, S0033S) according to the operating instructions. Cells were observed under a microscope and photographed.

Real-time quantitative PCR (RT-PCR)

Total RNA was extracted by Trizol (Beyotime, R0016). The mRNA expression level of Nrf2 was detected by SYBR Green PCR kit (Beyotime, D7260). Primers are shown in Table 1.

Actinomycin D-treated cells

Control and exponentially growing NSUN2-overexpressing H9C2 cells were plated in 12-well plates. When cell confluency reached 95%, 2 g/ml actinomycin D was added for 0, 4, 8, 12, 16, and 24 hours, respectively. Next, we detected the expression level of Nrf2 by RT-PCR and calculated the half-life.

western blot

Cells were lysed with RIPA (Beyotime, P0013B) containing 1% PMSF (Beyotime, ST505). Protein concentration was determined using the BCA kit (Beyotime, P0010S) according to the instructions, followed by sodium dodecyl sulfate-polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis (SDS-PAGE) at 20 mg/well. After electrophoresis, proteins were transferred to NC membranes and analyzed with rabbit NSUN2 (Proteintech, 20854-1-AP, 1:200), Nrf2 (Proteintech, 16396-1-AP, 1:200), Bax (Beyotime, AF0057), 1:500), Bcl-2 (Beyotime, AB112, 1:500), HO-1 (Beyotime, AF1333, 1:500), NQO1 (Beyotime, AF7614, 1:500), and -Tubulin Rabbit polyclonal antibody (Beyotime , AF5012, 1:500) were incubated overnight at 4°C. Horseradish peroxidase (HRP)-labeled goat anti-rabbit IgG (H+L) (Beyotime, A0208, 1:2000) was then added and incubated for 1 hour at room temperature. Finally, the enhanced chemiluminescence (ECL) chemiluminescence kit (Beyotime, P0018) was used to measure protein concentration.

m5C mellip

Total RNA of H9C2 cells was extracted with Trizol, divided into IgG and m5C groups, 7 μl of IgG or m5C antibody was added to each of the two groups, followed by overnight incubation at 4°C. The next day, 50 μl of magnetic beads were added and the mixture was incubated for 6 hours at 4° C. in a shaking platform. After centrifugation at 12,000 rpm for 2 min at 4° C., the supernatant was discarded and 1 ml of RIPA containing 1% PMSF was added. RNA was then extracted with Trizol and levels of m5C Nrf2 mRNA were detected by RT–PCR.

dot blot

Total RNA was diluted with DEPC water to 200, 400, 600, and 800 ng/l and denatured at 95°C for 10 minutes. One microliter of denatured RNA was transferred to NC film and the NC film was crosslinked with UV light at 500 J for 2 min. The remaining steps were the same as Western blot.

statistical analysis

Data were analyzed using Graphpad Prism version 9.0.0 and SPSS 25.0. All data are shown as mean standard deviation and samples were normally distributed. Student’s t-test was used for comparisons between two groups. Survival curves were tested by KaplanMeier. P<0.05 was considered statistical significance.

