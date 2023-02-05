



We are creating a new world for ourselves, enabled by technology that will change the way we live, work and interact with each other. The emergence of technologies such as the cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) has challenged basic beliefs that have prevailed for decades and vastly expanded the realm of possibilities in a short period of time. In this evolutionary journey, India is establishing itself as a global laboratory for creating technology-enabled solutions to some of the most pressing challenges that affect our lives and livelihoods. increase. During the last quarter century, we have experienced a period of great technological advancement and India today is acclaimed as one of the world’s largest digital her hubs. We have firmly entered the Golden Age of the nation.

When I envision [email protected], I think of India as one of the top economies, home to thriving communities, entrepreneurs and a global anchor of sustainable growth. I see India as the Vishwa Tech Guru (Global Tech Guru) championing Indian innovation for India and the world. His next twenty-five years will usher in Suvarna Bharat (Golden India) whose technology is sutradhar (unifying force). India’s Road to 100 is a growth highway built on a strong foundation of highly skilled and favorable demographics, technological prowess and an entrepreneurial and innovative culture.

Achieving this vision will require building a future-ready workforce through dramatically new thinking, the convergence of technologies such as hybrid cloud, AI and quantum, and deeper collaboration between government, industry and academia. there is. The challenge, using the cricket analogy, is that we are off to a great start, but how we consistently hit boundaries and run between wickets will determine if we lift the trophy. No doubt he is a great player in the overs, but he needs good momentum from the start to win. In my view, to become a global leader in innovation and forward-looking talent, we need the Power 10 formula.

Exponential Policy Framework: Driving India forward with speed and scale is a unique focus on policy reforms that keep pace with the dynamic demands of a global market economy.

Glocal as a winning formula: An open innovation framework is key to scaling and sustainable growth. Whether it’s a reliable data flow or new technology policies, having a glocal mindset is just as important as what we do in India, for India and the world.

Citizen-centredness: Historically, countries that focus on citizen-centred development are prosperous nations. Especially in countries with thriving consumption economies, many efforts are required to develop social infrastructure.

Digital Infrastructure: India is now all about to enter the 5G era. It won’t take long to catch up with its global peers. 5G will not only improve internet speeds, it will also rapidly develop the economy and drive job creation across cities and emerging markets. Our future commitment is to leapfrog technology adoption and set new global benchmarks.

Golden Demographics: One of the new ways of thinking is to truly unlock the demographic dividend and skill diversity available across the country. Some of this incremental growth is already underway. For example, Indian technology is no longer defined by big cities, the next wave of innovation is emerging from emerging cities such as Ahmedabad, Kochi, Coimbatore and Bhubaneswar.

Technology as Stradal: Today’s businesses and citizens are certainly becoming more resilient to disruption with access to technology such as mobile, cloud and automation, as proved during the pandemic. India has already led the way in successful first-of-its-kind innovations such as UPI, UIDAI and CoWIN, and these are the innovations India can now bring to the world.

In the coming years, we should consider leveraging the flexibility of the hybrid cloud, combined with the power of AI and the powerful problem-solving power of quantum computing. Together, the three open doors to solutions never thought of before.

The Power of Partnerships: To unlock India’s true potential, we need to create a supportive ecosystem through deeper collaboration between government, industry and academia. The next stage of creating Suvarna AatmaNirbharBharat requires the right policies, investments in building skills, and world-class infrastructure. In a country as big as ours, no single organization can achieve that with a focus on harnessing the power of partnerships between these main pillars of economic growth.

Leveraging Diversity and Inclusion: India has unique advantages when it comes to diversity and inclusion. This enables India to become the world’s innovation lab where others can learn.

Sustainable Competitiveness: Global energy demand is shifting towards electrification and renewable energy. For a country like ours, using alternatives to fossil fuels is especially important, and it works in two ways. First, it will provide a cleaner environment, and second, it will make India self-reliant with respect to its energy needs. In addition, India’s sustainable competitiveness can be built by encouraging businesses to adopt a circular economy model.

Trust and Security: As technology becomes ubiquitous, so do cybersecurity concerns. To strengthen people’s trust in technology, implement a robust security architecture using confidential computing principles to protect data at rest, in transit, and during use by applications. must be protected.

In conclusion, these areas I have highlighted are neither utopian nor implausible. Most of this has already happened in some way. Keep an eye out for prizes and work every day to get there.

The author is Managing Director of IBM India/South Asia

