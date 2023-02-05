



Cryptocurrencies may be the latest technology related to lag pull (it will be worth $2.8 billion in 2021, to be exact), but they are not a new trend in technology. The mockup didn’t work at all. Steve Jobs misled his audience by following a carefully constructed choreography. was he lying? Or was he telling the truth prematurely?

Given the number of people reading this on their iPhones, his big claim hardly counts as a scam. After all, he finally delivers on his promise. But the industry scandals, from the ongoing Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos drama to Trevor Milton rolling Nicola Wang’s truck down a hill (and being convicted of fraud in his affairs), are all about this. It shows how tricky the market is.

So how did modeling this kind of behavior become a normal part of tech culture? This industry has dug a hole and needs to get out of it. Founders must find ways to balance idealism and confidence with self-awareness and follow-through.

Rules, not exceptions

Sure, visionaries like Jobs and Elon Musk are legends of Hail Mary successes, but more than that, they promise too much, don’t deliver, or simply drop the ball. often do. This up-and-coming startup founder and cohort of big thinkers are imbued with a culture where talking big is encouraged, but there are very real consequences for failing to deliver on promises.

Holmes is a perfect example of why they made a Hulu series about the scandal and how her trial still makes headlines today. Because I don’t believe anyone has the moxie it takes to barrel against a wall.

There are examples of college dropouts, ignoring naysayers, and promoting the wildest ideas that have become everyday brands. But they are the exception, not the rule. If your pitch relies solely on smoke and mirrors, you’re missing the point that distinguishes Jobs from Holmes or Milton.

This type of fast-talking strategy can work, but that doesn’t mean you should. So how do we stop weathering culture?

The high-tech industry has ruined its reputation

The tech industry is full of the next big disruptor. Just the other day I saw a company selling a Bluetooth salt shaker (with lights! with speakers!) and all I could see was shaking my head. it’s not a scam. I just don’t know what problem they are supposed to solve.

But bargains aside, the tech industry is riddled with massive successes that shine across the industry. Regular companies scale linearly, but technology companies scale virtually (and rapidly), so there are force multipliers that can’t be matched.

Facebook itself has grown viral in the same way that the riots formed on its platform have grown. interpreted to The spirit of the phrase is supposed to be about breaking things back into a better state, rather than just destroying them aimlessly.

One of the traps startup founders fall into is what I call the visionary complex. We grew up hearing stories of people who turned their backs on all the skeptics and found success. Because only they had the vision and saw the right path. But no one can tell you about the useful feedback and advice these people have gathered from the teams around them. Even visionaries need real boundaries to make the right decisions and chart the best path forward.

Fraud culture is as broad a spectrum as technology culture itself, and it’s hard to tell the difference between honest innovation and dishonest fraud. That’s it. Her actions produced a chilling effect. No one will invest in her alleged Theranos clone for at least the next decade.

There is more than just blood in poisoned water.

Road to Redemption

The Windle Culture treatment begins with due diligence. Companies like Theranos and Nikola could have caught all the issues with good due diligence. Investors may have a higher risk profile, but there is no reason to simply be cautious. Too much free and easy money in Silicon Valley. Epidemics that don’t exist don’t deserve to be funded.

It’s not necessarily the startup founder’s fault to have lofty goals. You can’t ask someone not to dream. The only reason something new is created is because people dream big and figure out how to make it happen.

But scams like Theranos happen when investors pile on the opportunity and keep throwing capital without worrying about the underlying technology. The ethos of VCs, incubators, accelerators, and all other investment firms should be above all else about credibility. It’s okay to have crazy ideas, but they should be tested early and more often.

Enthusiastic entrepreneurs are there and encourage them

Encouraging authenticity is Windle culture’s remedy. There are a lot of founders out there who don’t want to hang out with charlatans. There are serious entrepreneurs who truly act for the common good. All they need is the encouragement and support (all too common) given to people who honestly never deserve it.

The problem is that if you get hit by someone who doesn’t follow the rules, you have little incentive to follow the rules yourself. Founders like Holmes make headlines in tech fraud news, but in reality she only did what investors and the board of directors accepted and encouraged.

If you want to stop an airy culture before the next big industry scandal hits, you need to encourage good, honest, and honest founders who set an example for everyone else. Otherwise, you’ll end up in this vicious circle. If we don’t do something soon, at least we can watch something on Hulu.

Chris Cardinalis is the founder of Synapse Studios.

