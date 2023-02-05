Birmingham VA uses AI technology to fight colon cancer





Birmingham VA recently launched the GI Genius Intelligent Implemented the Endoscopy Module.

Birmingham VA performs over 3,000 colonoscopies annually and the technology is available in all procedure rooms.

Director of Gastroenterology/Hepatology, Dr. James Callaway, said Birmingham VA is one of the few facilities in Alabama currently using the technology.

“The GI Genius is also currently being used in Alabama at the University of Alabama Birmingham Kirklin Clinic, the University of South Alabama Mobile, and the Dothan Surgical Center. has been shown in research.”

Colonoscopy is a preventive measure for early detection of colorectal cancer and essential for re-excision of polyps and other precancerous lesions.

“Colon cancer is the third most common cancer in men and women in the United States, with more than 52,000 deaths by 2022,” said Callaway.

Approved by the Food and Drug Administration in April 2022, GI Genius is the first AI device to help healthcare providers find polyps that come in many shapes and sizes.

How GI Genius Works

Artificial intelligence leverages computers and machines to mimic the problem-solving and decision-making abilities of humans in mining.

GI Genius uses AI to process images and detect possible precancerous lesions. The images are processed using advanced algorithms to identify and mark polyp irregularities that are undetectable to the human eye in real time.

Identifying these small lesions increases precancer detection rates and significantly reduces the risk of veterans developing colon cancer.

Who should have a colonoscopy?

Callaway recommends colonoscopies starting at age 45 for both men and women. Early screening is recommended for patients with a family history of colon cancer.

“In most cases, we recommend having a colonoscopy every 10 years after the initial screening.

Birmingham VA now uses GI Genuis for all colonoscopies.

not a substitute for quality medical care

While this module enhances the colonoscopy procedure, it does not replace the quality of care provided by Veteran Physicians, nor does it alter the patient’s necessary preparation for the procedure.

GI Nurse Manager Dana Smith says the GI Genuis acts as a “second eye” for medical staff. “GI Genius complements the quality of care we currently provide in the GI department, improving our ability to detect early and prevent cancer, the third leading cause of death in the United States.” he added Smith.

Birmingham VA’s mission is to provide superior care to America’s veterans. Its vision is to set the standard for patient safety and reliability, advance medical research, and serve as the healthcare system of choice for veterans in northern and central Alabama.

“Our implementation of GI Genius shows how VA is leveraging the latest in healthcare technology. We are happy to invest in the knowledge, equipment and technology necessary to promote wellness,” Smith said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.va.gov/115229/birmingham-va-harnesses-ai-tech-colon-cancer/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos