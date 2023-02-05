Disruptive Supply Chain Technologies of 2023 – FourKites





We all know the last two years have been through some crazy upheaval and turmoil, but it also feels like a golden age of innovation and technological advancement. 2023 will be the most exciting year yet. Here are my thoughts on the technologies to watch in the next year.

Big Data as a Service (BDaaS)

Supply chain professionals are wise to the fact that they don’t have to build their own data lakes, data warehouses, and other infrastructure that previously required entire teams and lots of resources. We are increasingly engaging with companies like Snowflake to more easily aggregate data in all forms from multiple sources and give them complete control over quality and security.

A governed, centralized data repository that can handle semi-structured and unstructured data enables teams to access all relevant data for easier custom analysis.

These new tools enable companies to place supply chain data alongside sensitive information such as financial information and customer details, making advanced analytics more comprehensive and useful.

As a result, the supply chain industry will increasingly see performance data integrated into executive dashboards leveraged in new ways. By removing a huge IT burden, companies can make better use of all their data and strengthen their supply chain presence on the board. Keep an eye out for Logistics BDaaS launching in 2023.

Natural interaction with AI

AI is rapidly becoming available outside the niche of calculating ETAs and routes. And with AI models emerging and evolving for some time, there will be a paradigm shift in how humans interact with machines.

For the supply chain industry, imagine a future where AI can be directed to provide the information and analysis you need, instead of wading through a sea of ​​dashboards. More specifically, it refers to the shift from clunky user interfaces and search engines to natural conversations with AI tools that return highly sophisticated human-like content and code. (And in case you think I’m exaggerating the possible impact, concerns that ChatGPT, an AI chatbot created by OpenAI, represent an existential threat to the future of Google’s ubiquitous search engine. Consider that Google management recently issued a code red to various internal teams.)

The potential is huge, but it is also well known that ChatGPT is far from perfect today. You cannot tell the truth from false information. It sometimes spews nasty reactions and overtly makes things up. These new AI bots therefore require a great deal of thoughtful training and shepherding by human partners, which leads me to my next prediction.

Rapid engineering rise

Prompt engineering is the process of designing and creating prompts for language models such as chatbots and virtual assistants. These prompts are used to guide the conversation or task performed by the language model, and are typically intended to be clear and concise while providing sufficient context for the model to understand and respond appropriately. Designed.

The goal of prompt engineering is to create a seamless and natural user experience while ensuring that the language model can accurately understand and respond to user input.

This may include testing and iterating different prompts to find the most effective prompts, and ongoing maintenance and updates to keep the prompts relevant and accurate.

It was at the beginning of a true paradigm shift in how developers work. Your job is not to write perfect lines of code, but to effectively prompt the AI ​​to output perfect lines of code.

IoT will come true

IoT devices continue to drop in price while increasing in functionality. New form factors and more highly tuned sensors allow supply chain professionals to not only track orders and individual assets with unprecedented accuracy, but also monitor pressure, temperature, light and other critical Environmental factors can be monitored.

These are highly valuable features for shippers and customers ranging from ice cream and other perishable goods to pharmaceuticals that require 100% cold chain integrity from manufacturer to final destination. . Now that 5G networks have become virtually ubiquitous, expect an explosion in the use of his IoT devices in the supply chain next year.

A common theme for 2023 is data that we are all familiar with. IoT devices are already creating more data, people estimate 2.5 quintillion bytes of data every day, BDaaS helps store and manage data, and AI makes better use of it.

Creating, storing and using data has brought billions of dollars to many companies over the years, but the supply chain industry is now catching up. There is no better evidence of market opportunity than companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft tapping into a portion of the logistics data pie. And I think there are many around.

