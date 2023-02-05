Social commerce love affair with AI





Artificial intelligence (AI) promises to change the world, but will it change commerce?

It’s safe to assume that the world has been obsessed with AI over the past few weeks. Late last month, Microsoft announced it would invest his $10 billion in ChatGPT’s OpenAI.

OpenAI has released a premium version of ChatGPT.

And amid numerous announcements from tech giants and smaller players heralding the use of AI in every imaginable social, commercial, and academic setting, AI is tackling privacy concerns, prejudice, and corporate governance. There is an evergreen ethical debate about how it ties in with responsibility.

Soon, some of the tech giants will use AI to streamline and personalize commerce at the consumer level (driving sales conversions), enabling companies to better understand and target their customers. We’re finding early roadmaps to be able to squeeze.

Of course we have the data. Note that as the consumer interacts in an omnichannel fashion and receives personalized offers and promotions in real time, it may provide a 360 degree view of the consumer across all channels (which regardless of whether the company uses AI).

Chatbots and smarter virtual shopping assistants keep users moving in and out of social media channels and apps. At the same time, leveraging natural language processing to make search results more human and conversational has the potential to go beyond simple rankings and transform commerce infinitely.

Search beyond

But tech companies’ ambitions go far beyond search. On the earnings call over the past few weeks, Alphabets CEO Sundar Pichai said the company aims to unlock the incredible opportunities AI makes possible, saying that the technology has changed. He added that he feels he is heading towards a point of inflection.

[AI] Pichai said it is a powerful enabler for businesses and organizations of all sizes. On how businesses can use AI, CBO Philipp Schindler said he believes AI is already being used to create smart bids that predict future ad conversions and their value. said.

As noted in Alphabet’s own earnings report on earnings, AI-powered campaigns such as Performance Max (PMax, which automates targeting and delivery) improved advertiser conversions by about 12%.

Elsewhere, as detailed in this week’s PYMNTS report on Meta Platforms’ earnings, the company’s long-term AI strategy is to focus on more relevance recommended by AI systems rather than deploying models. It is partly designed to have high content. Where people follow your account.

As Zuckerberg said, the company’s monetization efficiency has doubled that of Facebook in the past six months as AI continues to permeate the company’s core advertising business. Advertiser conversions increased 20% year over year.

The company offers shop and click-to-message ads ($10 billion in click-to-message execution rate, according to Zuckerberg) that connect consumers and businesses to direct conversations via WhatsApp, Messenger, or Instagram. We see long-term opportunities to increase conversions through

During a question-and-answer session with analysts, Meta COO Javier Olivan said the company continues to test shop ads and sees performance improve by directing consumers to where they are most likely to make a purchase. said to have improved. To get a sense of it, he saw triple-digit growth in both revenue and hiring throughout the fourth quarter.

That last comment speaks. The base is small and the growth from small bases is noticeable. But AI is still in its relatively early stages, and there are still hurdles and hiccups.

As reported here, retailers have been inconsistent in their AI usability ratings so far, paying heed to ChatGPT’s limitations. ChatGPT is likely to answer right or wrong with complete confidence, whereas other chatbots are designed to let users know I don’t know when they can’t answer a request. It has been. Even OpenAI CEO Sam Altman warns against relying on ChatGPT for anything important right now. Altman said on Twitter last month that the tool is a preview of progress. Robustness and veracity have a lot to do.

At least for now, AI’s potential is just beyond the horizon. Getting there and making money from it will take trial and error for Meta, Microsoft, Alphabet, and everyone else as well.

PYMNTS Data: Why Consumers Are Trying Digital Wallets

PYMNTS Survey, New Payment Options: Why Consumers Are Trying Digital Wallets, shows 52% of US consumers will try new payment methods in 2022, with many choosing to try digital wallets for the first time. I’m here.

More In: AI, Artificial Intelligence, The Connected Economy, Ecommerce, Featured Features, News, Retail, Retail Sales, Saturday Features, Social Commerce, Social Media

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pymnts.com/artificial-intelligence-2/2023/the-social-commerce-love-affair-with-ai/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos