Apple HomePod Review (2023): Old and Old





Apple takes music very seriously. Steve Jobs loved it so much that he invented the iPod and iTunes so he could take them all everywhere. To this day, Apple Music remains one of the best streaming sounding services you can subscribe to thanks to its lossless audio support. The headphones it makes, both by themselves and Beats, are generally great.

So it’s a shame the company hasn’t been able to make a good full-sized smart speaker yet. and the audio is barely improved. His new HomePod has fewer drivers for audio, remains incompatible with Spotify and other popular services, and he can only communicate with Apple devices when his friends leave home. The full-color screen at the top is big, but it fails to convey more information than the Amazon Echos’ blue stripes.

In 2018, as long as voice assistants worked and speakers could fill a room with sound, such fools were mildly accepted. Given that it exists in different shapes and sizes, it’s hard to slip the HomePod. ), it provides more than adequate sound quality for those who just want to listen to music.

The sound quality isn’t great, with heavy bass and not a lot of midrange definition, unless you’re spending $600 on two HomePods to listen in stereo. You can get the same I have music Playing Feel from a smaller model, or from any number of competitors, for less money. If you’re looking for high-end sound, this isn’t it.

New marshmallows, same shape

Photo: Apple

Physically, the new HomePod is a little more squat than the old model, and sounds like a fat little marshmallow about seven inches tall. Otherwise, the main difference you’ll notice is the larger screen at the top, with integrated volume up and down buttons. A splash of plasma appears, letting you know she’s listening.

One difference many people who remember the older model will appreciate is the detachable power cable. This allows the buyer to route the cables through small holes in the furniture.

As with the previous model, it comes in two colors: white and a slightly darker black midnight. Some early reports indicate that the white model, like the last model, stains the wood in rings when left on a wooden surface. I don’t have that problem, but I still get the black problem. The white fabric of apples tends to stain with dust and wear over the years.

made for iPhone

Photo: Apple

As with the previous model, setup is easy. Hold your latest model iPhone (with the latest software) up to something and HomePod instantly recognizes and sets it up. As long as the phone is already logged into Apple Music, tell it which room you’re in and you’re off to the races. , TuneIn Radio, iHeartRadio and more. You can use AirPlay to play unsupported services on your speakers, but this is a rather awkward workaround and requires the guest to have an iPhone.

