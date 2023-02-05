Gurman: Apple considering new high-end iPhone alongside Pro and Pro Max





According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is considering selling a new top-of-the-line iPhone as early as 2024, alongside Pro and Pro Max models. Based on this timeframe, the device will be part of the iPhone 16 and newer lineup.

In the September 2022 issue of weekly Power On, Gurman said the iPhone 15 Ultra “could” replace the iPhone 15 Pro Max this year. instead, he suggests that the Ultra could be released as a new top-of-the-line, more expensive model as early as next year.

“But instead of renaming the Pro Max to ‘Ultra,’ Apple could add an even higher-end iPhone on top of both Pro models,” Gurman said. “Internally, we are talking about doing it in time for the 2024 iPhone release.”

It’s unclear how the new high-end models will differ from the Pro and Pro Max, but Gurman said the devices will come with additional camera improvements, faster chips, larger displays, and perhaps no Lightning or USB-C. We’re guessing it could feature a portless design.

