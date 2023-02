Forspoken game review: Great combat let down by bad writing

Forsaken | Forsaken Photo Courtesy: Special Arrangements

Final Fantasycreators’ last large-scale open-world game, Final Fantasy XV, featured a mythical road trip featuring a bromance between testosterone-laden men. So it’s refreshing to see a strong female protagonist in her Forspoken toying with role-playing game formulas. Overall, though, the game has a lot of missed opportunities.

Alfre Holland (known as Frey) is a down-on-his-luck orphan living the worst life in New York. At her lowest point, she is transported to the mystical world of Asia, where she gains her supernatural powers thanks to a magical talking bracelet called the Kafu. But Atia is no wonderland. Her ruler of the place wants her out of her picture. So it’s up to Frey and Cuff to free the natives and save the world… before the dreaded text reaches you.

Forspoke is by no means a bad game. But the story has been told many times in many different ways, and it doesn’t come together very well. The sentences are very general. The actors did a great job of bringing the lines to life, but some of them still make you cringe.

To make matters worse, the audio design is meticulous and drowns out sounds and dialogue. This is just the tip of the iceberg of technical issues that PCs abound. Games run better on PlayStation 5.

Combat is a mixture of Spider-Man and Control. Instead of webs and guns, fire magical projectiles, use shields to block, and unleash skills to take down enemies. Frey flies around the battlefield and unleashes impressive particle effects as he directs his elemental magic. Another good thing about this game is his magical parkour. This allows Frey to perform impressive gymnastic evasions in slow motion during combat. Outside of combat, this allows Frey to use magic to travel great distances. This is his one of the most satisfying parts of the game.

An open world game is only as good as its world. The magical land of Athia is a terrifying pit with a dull color palette and empty surroundings.

Given the polarizing nature of Forspoken, I recommend playing the free demo first to see if this game is right for you. We recommend waiting until the game engine is optimized and demanding less before purchasing.

