Hello, what is your emergency?iPhone 14 mistakenly dialed 911 at ski resort in Alberta





Thanks to safety features programmed into the latest iPhones and Apple Watches, skiers and snowmobiles traversing the rugged terrain of North America are making emergency calls to local responders.

The iPhone 14 and Apple Watch 8, launched last September, include collision detection software designed primarily for vehicle crashes. If the program determines that the user has been in a car accident, a warning screen will pop up and the user will have 20 seconds to respond before the device tells him the approximate location and he calls 911.

According to Apple’s website, if you don’t have cellular or internet service, get help via satellite.

Since its launch, the device has helped emergency services respond to real-world incidents. In one instance, his Apple Watch from Policeman, Indiana called for help after he lost control of his car. He crashed into a telephone pole and lost consciousness. Near home, Parkes his Canadian official at Jasper National Park cites an incident in which a driver crashed into a tree and a phone. I called 119.

The Apple iPhone 14, released in 2022, included new crash detection software. (Nic Coury/Bloomberg)

However, the new software turned out to be a little too sensitive.

A US news report last fall cited an example of the iPhone 14’s functionality being triggered by a roller coaster.

Officials in Greene County, in south-central New York state that includes the Catskill Mountains, said emergency calls were up 16% in December 2022 compared to 2021. His local 911 communications director told CBC News.

Meanwhile, the Sheriff’s Office in Summit County, Colohome, at several large ski resorts, including Copper Mountain, Keystone and Breckenridge, said dispatchers are still overwhelmed with false alarms.

Special Operations Officer Mark Watson said his new iPhone is causing him to receive 20 fake emergency calls every day.

And it takes time, he added, noting that each call needs to be resolved by dispatch and may be investigated by ski patrol.

problem in canada

As of Jan. 24, Parks Canada employees in Jasper had received about 30 bogus 911 calls due to new iPhones. Most of them came from the Marmot Basin.

Banff National Park has reported one incident from the Lake Louise ski resort.

The new software accidentally started several search and rescue events in BC.

Edmonton AM8:02iPhone 14 security features causing headaches for 911 centers

The new iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 have been available since September. They share safety features that plague 911 operators. Edmonton AM producer Liam Harrap came to the studio to tell us all about it.

In a December incident, a snowmobile driver put a mobile phone in the sled’s glove compartment and left, unaware that the jumping mobile phone was calling 911.

“I jokingly said [Apple]Outdoor enthusiasts in BC are pretty hardcore, so we probably should have tested with them,” said Dwight Yochim, senior manager of the BC Search and Rescue Association.

Minika Ahlstrom, president of the Alberta Search and Rescue Association, said the agency was already strained by an increase in rescue requests due to more people heading outdoors since the start of the pandemic.

“Things like calling added from the iPhone 14 just add more stress to an already stressed system,” she said.

Update fixes the issue

Apple upgraded its software with the December iOS 16.2 update, which heeded feedback from search and rescue organizations.

“I think it limits these false positives,” Yochim said. “I think they added to the system that the location needs to be near the road so they don’t accidentally activate it on top of the mountain.” .

The phone’s crash detection software can be disabled by the user. (Ashley Hillman)

As iPhone 14 users update their phones, the number of false activations has decreased, he said.

Apple did not respond to CBC News’ request for comment.

whether to disable

You can disable the collision detection software through your phone settings, but some 911 dispatchers prefer it disabled.

James DiPana of Greene County said, “If you slipped on your skis or didn’t have access to a cell phone and couldn’t dial 911 yourself, you could start a ski patrol.

“We can talk on the phone and let them know that help is coming.”

Meanwhile, Parkes of Canada told the CBC in an email that it advises users to turn off the feature if it is safe to do so.

That said, the software could be useful on roads like Alberta’s Icefields Parkway, which lack cellular service and Wi-Fi, he said.

Parks Canada encourages people to carry more reliable satellite communication devices, such as Spot and Inreach, when venturing into the backcountry.

