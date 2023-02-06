Barclays boss details criticism of refusal to quit work during cancer treatment





Some even ask if it’s CEO hype or, worse, a negative virtue signal by implying that it’s wrong to take full medical leave to heal yourself. bottom.

Barclays chief executive CS Venkatakrishnan said some accused the CEO of arrogance when he said he would work on cancer treatments.

Venkatakrishnan, who prefers to be known as Venkat, wrote for the Financial Times on World Cancer Day and said he received several messages after his diagnosis. It suggested that his decision to work through therapy was a kind of privilege.others

Some ask if it’s CEO hype, or worse, a signal of negative virtue, implying it’s wrong to take full medical leave to heal yourself. even, he writes.

I quickly made it clear that the decision to work was mine alone and that neither Barclays nor I would ever expect others to do the same if they were unwilling or unable to do so. The choice was neither a model nor a requirement for others.

But Venkat also said he wished he had been more sensitive to this realization from the start.

The Barclays president was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in November. He has since remained involved in banking operations, although he has been receiving treatment in New York.

Despite treatment, Venkat emphasized the positive aspects.

The benefit of having a slightly lighter schedule and being relatively restricted is that I’ve been able to think more about my role,” he said.

I think my comparative advantage over the company is to be a more strategic and deliberative leader, engaging less often but more thoughtful and relying more on my colleagues.

Venkat was parachuted to lead Barclays after Jess Staley resigned due to her relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. He was previously Head of Global Markets for the bank.

Venkat is tasked with driving up Barclays’ share price, which trades at a significant discount to its book value. The company’s stock has fallen 8.5% over the past 12 months. The bank is expected to announce the results in late February.

