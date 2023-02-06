Why Microsoft’s $69 billion Activision deal is in London, not Washington





(Bloomberg) — Microsoft Corp.’s $69 billion takeover of Activision Blizzard Inc. faces an important decision in the UK.

The Competition and Markets Authority plans to release its preliminary findings, indicating whether it aims to clear the deal by blocking it or taking specific remedies, such as a sale. Regulators have already expressed concerns that the deal could pose competition issues not only in the console and subscription markets, but also in the more nascent cloud gaming sector.

Microsoft first announced the deal last year, aiming to add blockbuster games like Call of Duty to a business that already includes Xbox consoles, the Halo franchise and Minecraft world-building software.

But the partnership has drawn the ire of global regulators who fear Microsoft could make it harder for rival platforms to get unfettered access to Activision’s most popular titles. Importantly, the CMA application will precede decisions by the European Union and the US Federal Trade Commission.

Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Jennifer Lee said the CMA’s decision is significant because UK courts rarely reverse CMA merger decisions. The terms need to be enforced beyond just the Call of Duty license, she said, adding that unconditional clearance is unlikely.

Microsoft received the EU regulator’s initial findings this week in a so-called objection letter, outlining the block’s main concerns about the deal, according to people familiar with the review. The company had publicly offered to give rival Sony Group his 10-year license for Call of Duty last year, but in line with official concerns he has not yet filed a formal remedial action against an EU investigation. was given a grace period of several weeks.

READ MORE: US Files Microsoft-Activision Lawsuit, Blocks EU Settlement

Unlike the EU, where regulators and Microsoft have already privately discussed possible remedies, the UK regulatory process has traditionally remained inaccessible and no discussion took place before the CMA’s preliminary decision. .

However, updated CMA guidance last year allowed companies to propose potential remedies in advance of preliminary findings.

Ann C. Witt, a law professor at EDHEC Business School, said the FTC may turn to the CMA to stop it. The European Commission has just issued a statement against it, so there is no way to get there before the CMA. The CMA is set to win this one, and it’s going to be interesting.

The CMA emerged from the European Commission’s shadow after the UK left the EU, with regulators scrutinizing a previously doomed deal in Brussels instead of London. Showing its recent strength is its acquisition of big tech companies, including telling Meta Platforms Inc. that it had to cancel its acquisition of Giphy over concerns it could dominate the GIF market. is.

To move the gaming market forward for the benefit of all stakeholders, it is important to consider clear and easily implemented solutions to potential competitive concerns, said a Microsoft spokesperson. says.

Our commitment to granting long-term access to Call of Duty to Sony, Nintendo and Steam has achieved this by preserving the benefits of the deal for consumers and developers and by encouraging competition in the marketplace. increase.

A CMA spokeswoman declined to comment.

