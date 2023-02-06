Google and Meta are investigated by Cade, Globo leaves the scene





For the past four years, Globo has been the obsession of current ex-President Bolsonaro. In one of the most obvious signs of a Bolsonalist crusade against Rio de Janeiro’s broadcasters, he accused the Marinho family of having a monopoly in Brazilian football, he was sued in a lawsuit by the Cade (Administrative Economic Defense Council). bottom.

An investigation launched in 2019 was anything but convincing. After all, TV lost its audience, advertisers went digital, and Globo gave up its competitive monopoly at the same time the monopoly accusations were made.

An investigation into Globo found five requests for deadline extensions by Cade’s General Superintendence, the last request being at the end of 2022, with the deadline extended to May of this year.

Cade’s President Alexandre Cordeiro, nominated by former Bolsonalist Minister Ciro Nogueira. A federal police investigation found that the current former minister of the Bolsonaro Civic Assembly treated Cordeiro as “my boy” and said he was the body’s president.

Lula Government Elects Leading Technicians to Fight Fake News as Priority

With the change of government, Cordeiro frustrated his former allies. On January 16, Cade’s president sent a letter to Fulvio Dino, Minister of Justice and Public Security in the Lula government, to make available the agency’s tools to help identify those responsible for the January 8 invasion of Brasilia. Did. According to Metropoles columnist Igor Gadelha, the gesture irritated the Bolsonalistas.

In the new government, institutions are expected to become technical and less political again. The changes don’t stop there. Globo has moved off the agency radar and attention is now on big tech, especially Google and Meta (owners of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp).

The debate over the performance of Google and Facebook is one of the new government’s highlights in the telecommunications sector. Fighting fake news is seen as a priority.

After receiving reports of anti-competitive behavior by Google and Facebook in January 2022, Cade launched an administrative investigation into Google and Facebook/Meta last September. Earlier this year, Cade stepped up its research and reached out to major Google and Facebook competitors in the country, including Globo, for more information.

Cade wants to know if the two tech giants worked together to illegally set ad auction prices in the marketplace.

Underlying Cade’s process is a program called Jedi Blue, implemented by Google and Facebook in 2018. More about Jedi Blue came to light in 2020 through his 10-state antitrust lawsuit against Google’s advertising business.

Ten state attorneys in Texas, led by Ken Paxton, claim Google and Facebook signed a deal to manipulate the market to their advantage. The complaint states that this and other actions by Google “will harm competition and result in better quality, greater transparency, higher productivity and/or lower prices from advertisers, publishers and consumers.” It is a robbery,” he said.

Under the agreement, Google will give Facebook preferential rates and priority in choosing ad placements. In return, Facebook gave Google access to its advertising system and did not develop advertising technology that could compete with the search giant.

With Google’s increasing dominance, they prefer compelling content. This algorithm highlights the most clicked content. The more impactful the headline, the better the results. The more curiosity, resentment, anger, emotion, the more clicks. This is how the fake news about Anitta and Otaviano Costa, and even the announcement of the bogus Bolsonalist victory in the Senate, recently gained traction on the platform.

Facebook announced last year that it would de-emphasize news on its platform. In April of this year, he will be retiring the press vehicle content-only tab that exists within Facebook. In Brazil, the company continues to invest in journalism programs and collaborates with leading associations in the field, but the platform brings less and less traffic and revenue to publishers.

Google has become even more dominant in the industry as its news presence on the Facebook platform fades. Not uncommonly, Google and its platform bring more than 80% of traffic and monetization to large news outlets.

Difficult to prove wrongdoing

Google, Facebook and Cayde declined to comment when the column asked. In an email sent to his Cade on Jan. 26, Google said, “The Rede Bidding Agreement (NBA) signed with Facebook is a competitive one.” Google’s lawyers further said, “By including Facebook as a bidder in Google’s ad auction, the NBA has actually increased competition between his Google and Facebook for publishers’ inventory, thereby increasing publishers’ revenue.” increase,” he said.

Facebook’s lawyers also responded to Cade using similar allegations. Google and Facebook also say their investigations into Jedi Blue in the European Union have been closed because they found no evidence.

The European Commission said on its website that it will continue to monitor business practices in the European technology sector and that another investigation into possible abuse of Google’s control over the advertising technology sector is still underway. .

In January, Meta’s advertising practices were deemed illegal by the European Union. Regulators ruled that the company illegally forced users to accept personalized ads. The decision, which includes a €390 million ($414 million) fine, threatens to disrupt his Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp businesses in the region, his second largest market for the company. .

If the process goes ahead, Cade’s challenge will be to prove that Google and Facebook actually did something illegal and harmed consumers. Since the products of the two tech giants are provided free of charge to end his users, the challenge is to show that consumers are being injured or some kind of law is being circumvented. As the Globo case shows, there is a long gap between Cade’s charges and conviction.

Every vehicle and journalist I heard in the column unanimously said that any solution needed platform support. They also see the Google and Facebook teams as well-meaning, but as tools like ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence mechanisms that can generate content by copying information available on the Internet intensify. , says the problem should intensify.

