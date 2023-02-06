Vinyl sales: Will sales of this format continue to grow in 2023? | | Labels





Records will record 15 years of growth in 2022, overtaking CDs in sales for the first time in 35 years.

Vinyl is great news for the music industry, but the format faces persistent capacity challenges. Its continued success is all the more important given the declining sales of CDs. Physical music has never been as hyped up for the Christmas gift season as it usually is.

Music Week recently spoke with major label executives and ERA CEO Kim Bayley.

In the first five weeks of 2023, Music Week can reveal record sales up 15.6% year-over-year. This format saw him sell over 100,000 copies in four of his five weeks. This includes a reissue of Courteeners’ debut, St. His Jude (his 10,959 record sales to date), and a strong performance by Layton’s independently released What’s Rock And Roll? . (in numerous editions he sold 5,850 vinyl) and Taylor Swift’s Midnight (4,628 more in format in 2023).

According to ERA, vinyl album sales will rise 11% to £150.5m in 2022, while CD album sales will fall 17.4% to £124m, the first time since 1987 that vinyl will outsell CDs. rice field. For LPs, £30 is now common.

However, record sales in 2022 will only grow by 2.9% year-on-year to 5.5 million units, compared to 10.6% growth in 2021 (around 500,000 units). Nevertheless, the record is now at its highest level since 1990.

Of course, most of the problem has to do with supply, not demand, and capacity issues mean record stores can only sell as many LPs as they are offered by labels and distributors.

ERA’s Kim Bayley said: “It’s worth remembering that the much-talked-about problem with records is the result of demand outstripping supply. There are worse problems. There is a problem with prices – no doubt records are low.” From the price point, it’s been over-ambitious in some cases – but we expect these to be resolved as supply comes to more closely match demand.”

The outlook for vinyl remains very bright

Kim Bailey

Nearly half of the 200,000 additional sales in 2022 will come from Taylor Swift’s Midnights (EMI), which sold 89,163 records last year.

Eight of last year’s top 10 record sales came from albums first released in 2022. This follows a period when catalogs were driving the format’s growth, along with increased streaming consumption. In 2017, only three of the ten biggest vinyl LPs of the year were released that year, and the top sellers were dominated by catalog titles by artists such as The Beatles and Pink His Floyd.

“The increase in sales of vinyl catalog albums is a clear example of the symbiotic relationship between streaming and physical retail,” Bayley said. “People are discovering and listening to classic albums on streaming services, often buying or repurchasing those albums on vinyl.

“Having said that, the more impressive development of 2022 was the strong performance of new releases on vinyl by the likes of Taylor Swift and Harry Styles. I am far from it.”

Harry Styles has the #1 overall album of 2022, Harry’s House (Columbia), which was the #2 vinyl release of the year (77,955 copies).

Record sales in the fourth quarter increased 7.4% year-on-year, surpassing 2 million units sold in the quarter.

Charles Wood, Vice President of Market Planning and Sales, Sony Music UK, said: “New record sales were strong. [Q4] In addition to the releases of Bruce Springsteen and First Aid Kit, Harry Styles continues to sell well.

“The backlog of some manufacturers inherited from Covid is starting to ease, so we are much better prepared for 2023 than the turn of the last two years. There are some strong catalog titles that have yet to be reissued or released on vinyl, such as the follow-up Whitney Houston.”

Sony Music also had a successful fourth quarter with its reissue of George Michaels Older, selling 16,429 records. Whitney Houston’s self-titled 1985 debut is being reissued as part of the artist’s vinyl campaign whose catalog was boosted by the box office success of the biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody.

Warner Music had three of the top ten record releases of the year. These include Liam Gallagher’s “Come You Know,” Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumors,” and Muse’s “Will of the People.”

Linda Walker, Warner Music UK’s Senior Vice President of Commercial, UK & Europe, is confident of the continued vinyl resurgence, while cautioning against inflationary pressures on the format.

“The demand for records is still strong, but we need to be aware of the current financial situation and the impact it will have,” she told Music Week.

For HMV MD Phil Halliday’s verdict on the record’s performance, click here.

Subscribers can click here to read the 2022 market report.

