If you invested $1,000 in Google stock in an IPO, your current assets would be – Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)





Founded by Sergey Brin and Larry Page in 1998, Google has grown from a search engine to a technology conglomerate over the years. The company now known as Alphabet Inc GOOGGOOGL is one of the largest companies in the world.

Let’s see how the stock price has changed since the IPO.

What Happened: In 2003, Google was named the fastest growing technology company. The company’s revenue has grown by more than 437,000% in his five years to nearly $1 billion. The company held his IPO in 2004, giving investors a way to bet on the company’s future success.

Google held its IPO on August 19, 2004. The company’s stock price was cut from the initial range of $108 to $135 to $85 per share, at the lower end of the revised range of $85 to $95. The IPO valued Google at $23 billion.

The company’s stock rose 18% on its first day of trading, making it one of the best performing stocks in years.

The company continues to be a giant in the search engine market, expanding into mobile phones, video, games and other areas through acquisitions and new product launches.

In 2015, Google changed its name to Alphabet and rebranded to focus on more than just the search business.

Page called Alphabet a collection of companies at the time.

We like the name alphabet because it means the collection of letters that represent a language. This is one of mankind’s most important innovations and is at the core of how we index in Google Search!

In 2020, Google became the fourth publicly traded US company to reach $1 trillion in market capitalization. The company is currently valued at $1.4 trillion.

Let’s take a look at how stocks have performed since the IPO and how much those original stocks are worth today.

Related Link: Alphabet Q4 Financial Highlights

Invest $1,000 in Google Stock: Google’s stock price was $85 on August 19, 2004. This stock was put up for sale at auction, which may have eroded its initial demand and value. Those who are lucky enough to get an allotment of shares are being rewarded nicely.

A $1,000 investment could have bought 11.76 shares of Google stock in the IPO. Google conducted a 1-for-2 stock split in 2014 and a 1-for-20 stock split in 2022.

11.76 shares for a total of 470.4 shares after the stock split.

Based on the current stock price of $105.22 at the time of this writing, a $1,000 investment is worth $1,164,133.88 today.

Google’s stock has posted an incredible 116,313% return since going public, rewarding investors and potentially turning them into millionaires as shown above.

In contrast, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, which follows the S&P 500 Index, is up 375.5% over the same period.

Since going public, not all stocks have been huge winners or astronomical returns like Google/Alphabet.

The company was a market leader and had recorded significant revenue growth at the time of its public offering. That’s two factors that could have been a telltale sign of a potential stock to investors.

Taking Google as an example, if growth wanes or competitors emerge in key business areas through corporate diversification or acquisitions, it is also important to expand into new areas.

READ NEXT: If you invested $1,000 in Google stock when Google acquired YouTube, here’s how much it would cost today.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.benzinga.com/general/education/23/02/30715582/if-you-invested-1-000-in-google-stock-at-ipo-heres-how-much-youd-have-now The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos