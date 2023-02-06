Google’s awesome Pixel 6a is on sale for almost 50% off for the first time ever





Who doesn’t like a phone that’s light on your pocket but big on specs? Google’s already cheap Pixel 6a is currently selling for the lowest price ever. The Pixel 6a is one of the best smartphones available today and was also one of Google’s best-selling smartphones in 2022.

Google packed the Pixel 6a with high-end features typically found in expensive phones. The Pixel 6a’s biggest strength is its in-house Tensor chip, which is also found in the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. The chipset handles all kinds of tasks with ease and never succumbs to the weight of multitasking.

Tensor is an AI-centric chip that powers camera and speech recognition capabilities. So the Pixel 6a doesn’t have the same camera hardware as the Pixel 6, but the results are comparable.

A dual camera array with a 12.2MP main shooter and a 12MP ultra-wide shooter captures impressive photos. The Pixel 6a also has a night mode, unlike most other phones in this price range. This gives it an edge over other mid-tier phones when lighting conditions aren’t ideal.

This phone has a 6.1-inch screen, which is large enough for most needs, but still comfortably sized. Since this is his OLED panel, Google didn’t go cheap by choosing an LCD panel. The device has a 4,410mAh battery, which you can expect to last all day.

Pixel 6a comes with 5 years of software support from Google. This means it will not need to be replaced by 2027.

The 128GB Pixel 6a retails for $449, but Best Buy is currently selling it for $249 after a steep $200 discount. This is the lowest ever and I think it is attractive at this price.

Phone must be activated today to get this price. Even if you’re not ready for it, you can still save $150 on the phone.Amazon has also dropped the price on the phone by $150.

By contrast, Google’s latest flagship, the Pixel 7, starts at $599 and offers only modest improvements in camera and performance. So if you want to get a great smartphone without spending a lot of money, the Pixel 6a is a great time to buy.

