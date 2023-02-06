Google Q4 Earnings: 3 Tailwinds That Will Make A Big Difference in 2023 (GOOG)





Earnings, Earnings, Earnings

Last month, we published an article outlining our bullish hypothesis for Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). It’s CEO Sundar’s focus on his Pichai’s huge performance-focused compensation package. The article noted that Google would roll out new initiatives, cost-cutting measures, and other business changes to better serve shareholders, and that the company was relatively slow to announce major changes. , predicted that it would be tied to the finalization of Pichai’s compensation plan.

After the earnings release, I think our paper has been good, but there are some exciting new developments. Google’s announcement of its fourth-quarter results also brought a tailwind built into the business that will improve operating margins in coming quarters.

But before that, let’s talk a little bit about the numbers.

in numbers

Overall fourth quarter revenues increased 1% (7% at constant currencies) to $76 billion and full-year revenues increased 10% (14% at constant currencies) to $282 billion .

Most of the headlines about numbers came in the form of panic over cuts in advertising spending, which impacted earnings. Diluted EPS decreased from $5.62 in 2021 to $4.56 in 2022 and operating margin narrowed from 31% to 26%.

First, the decline in ad spend should not come as a surprise in the current macro environment. With a recession on the horizon, companies are expected to tighten their belts and cut marketing budgets. Google’s stock price fell on the day of the news earnings release, but investors should be reminded that this situation will resolve itself as macro conditions improve throughout the year.

In our opinion, the low-boiling panic around YouTube’s declining earnings doesn’t fit on the long-term radar for the same reason. Outside of search, we believe YouTube is Alphabet’s most valuable asset and the one with the greatest future monetization potential.

However, there are plenty of other articles you can read that dive into these numbers. In our opinion, Google delivered a strong quarter overall, affected by temporary economic and currency headwinds. CFO Ruth Porat noted that the company bought back $59 billion of her Class A and Class C shares (dividend time, right?).

What’s worth watching, though, are the subtle financial and accounting changes that will likely boost the stock for the rest of the year.

stock surge

Aside from lower advertising spending, the main focus was operating margin compression in the fourth quarter. We’d like to point out why we believe these headwinds have cleared and will benefit equities in 2023.

First, inventory. Google’s inventory increased significantly in the fourth quarter.

Google Quarterly Inventory (Koyfin)

A roughly 50% increase in Google’s inventory holdings, from $2 billion to nearly $3 billion, was the primary driver of the 15% increase in cost of goods sold, which weighed on Google’s annual operating margin and earnings.

Management didn’t offer much color on this inventory increase on the conference call, but I think the timing is interesting. low to It’s also unlikely that Google management simply lost its cost discipline and went crazy with spending.

In our view, it is likely that the company built up inventory during the quarter when expectations were already low and investors expected margin compression. We believe this is primarily inventory growth reflecting management’s view that price pressures will continue to rise, rather than indicative of significant pending demand. As CFO Ruth Porat put it, this change means “[s] Continued price pressure and expected changes in future inventory needs”.

Inventory levels are expected to return to normal levels in the next few quarters as the company sells products and resumes normal levels of replenishment. We believe this effect will ease pressure on operating margins as cost of revenue declines from his Q4 2022 highs.

Layoffs & Reserves

Google predicted that it will cut its workforce in 2023. In January, the company did just that, announcing he would cut 12,000 jobs. For this reason, the company has announced that he will set aside $2.3 billion out of $1.9 billion to cover retirement-related expenses.

Doing some simple math and assuming the company uses $2.1 billion in benefits, the average retirement benefit would be about $175,000. Given the apparent concentration of layoffs in non-technical positions and the fact that the company continued to hire new tech talent in the fourth quarter, this number seems a bit high.

In short, I suspect Google doesn’t need or use all of the spares. I should point out that there is nothing wrong here. It’s just a function of accounting rules.

When Google announces its first quarter earnings, we’ll see how much Google really spent and how much it really cut headcount. In the first quarter, this expense is assigned to the balance sheet and also appears in the income statement. If the company does not use the full amount, the reserves will be released, the balance sheet will increase and the forecast costs will decrease.

Change in depreciation accounting

Hiding behind Google’s earnings release and 10K’s 40-page accounting estimate change, Google will complete a study in January 2023, extending the useful life of some servers and other equipment from 5 years. I announced that I could. years to 6 years.

This is a big deal.

Extending useful life can result in a significant change in a company’s operating profit because it reduces the depreciation expense that must be recorded. Yes, depreciation is a non-cash expense, but operating income and margins are numbers that Wall Street and investors watch closely.

In this case, the 2023 operating profit tailwind is estimated at $3.4 billion. Google’s total depreciation expense in 2022 was about $15 billion (the company adds depreciation to total expense on the income statement, but divides it up). printed on the cash flow statement).

Reducing depreciation by about 15% next year could improve operating margin by about 1%.

put it all together

Even if the macro outlook doesn’t fully recover, the triple push of expected reductions in inventory spending, a potential severance surplus and an extended life expectancy puts Google in a position to report success. can. Just to be clear, I don’t think these three items alone are enough to make Google successful, even if it works as expected. These factors help “stack the decks” in the company’s favor, and we simply believe that even a small edge is enough for investors to assess the company’s prospects.

There are many other reasons to be positive about Google. The dollar has fallen from his 2022 high, the continued monetization of YouTube short videos, and the addition of DeepMind’s breakout and its own reporting segment. The headwinds for Google will ease significantly over the next few quarters. We’ll be keeping an eye on the company in the coming months to see how these items play out, and encourage investors to do the same.

