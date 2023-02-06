Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Google Pixel 7: there’s a clear winner





Samsung is off to a great start in 2023 with the launch of the new Samsung Galaxy S23. The company debuted iterative updates to his one of its best Android phones, with a streamlined design, new processor, larger battery, and sturdier body in what was already a winning formula. improved.

At the same time, it competes with the Google Pixel 7, which does the same thing as the Pixel 6, but is better overall. which one should i buy? Let’s check.

Galaxy S23 vs Pixel 7: Specifications Samsung Galaxy S23 Google Pixel 7 Size 146 x 70.9 x 7.6mm (5.76 x 2.79 x 0.30 inches) 155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7mm (6.13 x 2.88 x 0.34 inches) Weight 168 grams (5.93 oz) 197 gram (6.9 oz) Screen Size 6.1″ Dynamic AMOLED 2X 6.3″ AMOLED Screen Resolution 2340 x 1080 pixels (425 pixels per inch), 120Hz 2400 x 1080 pixels (416 pixels per inch), 90Hz Operating System Android 13 with One UI 5 Android 13 Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB MicroSD Card Slot None None Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Google Tensor Gen 2 RAM 8 GB 8GB Camera Triple Lens 50MP Wide, 12MP Ultra Wide and 10MP Tele Rear Rear, 12MP Front Dual Lens 50MP Wide, 12MP Ultra-Wide Rear, 10.8MP Front Video Up to 24 fps at 8K, 60 fps at 4K, 240 fps at 1080p Up to 60 frames per second (fps) at 4K, 60 fps at 1080p Bluetooth Version Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.2 Port USB-C USB-C Fingerprint sensor Yes, in display Yes, in display Water resistant IP68 IP68 Battery 3,90 0mAh

25W wired charging (charger not included)

15W wireless charging

reverse wireless charging

4,355mAh

30W wired charging (charger not included)

21W wireless charging

reverse wireless charging

App Marketplace Google Play Store, Galaxy Store Google Play Store Network Support All Major Carriers Most Major Carriers Colors Phantom Black, Cream, Green, Lavender Obsidian, Snow, Lemongrass Price from $799 to $599 Samsung, Amazon, Best Buy Google Reviews Buy from Galaxy S23 hands-on Google Pixel 7 review Galaxy S23 vs. Pixel 7: design, display and durability Joe Maring/Digital Trends

The Samsung Galaxy S23 features a design that was indistinguishable from the Galaxy S22, but with a more streamlined design if the camera bump wasn’t removed. Same as the iPhone, he has a 6.1-inch display, is very compact in hand, and is made from premium materials like glass (more on that later) and aluminum.

On the other hand, we have the Pixel 7. It looks very similar to the Pixel 6, with a unique camera bar on the back and retains the same perforated design. At 6.3 inches, it’s a bit smaller than the Pixel 6, and the camera bar is covered in metal instead of glass.

Google Pixel 7 Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Up front, both of these devices feature sleek AMOLED displays. The overwhelming difference between them is the smoothness of the display. The S22 already had a better display than the Pixel 7, with a variable 120Hz refresh rate to match the Pixel 7 Pro. The Galaxy S23 retains all the same skills as the S22, but is even brighter. Google’s display is good, but not as good as the competition.

Finally, the S23 comes with the new Gorilla Glass Victus 2 compared to the Pixel 7’s Gorilla Glass Victus. Again, the Pixel isn’t bad, but it loses out to the Galaxy S23.

The Pixel’s only true standout here is the design. Its camera bar is pretty impressive, and Google’s color choices, especially the gorgeous lemongrass, make all Pixel 7 smartphones business-like and playful. No point. Anyway, S23 wins this round.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy S23

Galaxy S23 vs. Pixel 7: performance, battery life and charging Andrew Martonik/Digital Trends

Galaxy S23 is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. It’s the best and most modern processor you can get in an Android phone, especially beefed up for Samsung, and with 8GB of RAM, the S23 doesn’t need much. The Pixel 7 is powered by Google’s Tensor 2 processor. Built primarily for AI tasks, it lags competing Android smartphones in synthetic benchmarks. it’s not a flaw. Phone is still fast enough.

When it comes to batteries, it’s hard to say which one will be the unseen winner. Google’s Tensor chips exhibit a tendency to overheat and drain battery, a generational flaw. Other phones still drain quickly and still heat up, but after all, Qualcomm phones last longer and run cooler than comparable Pixel phones.

When it comes to charging, the Pixel 7 is also slower than the Galaxy S22. Since the S23 uses the same charging tech as the S22, we can only assume that the Pixel 7 will suffer a loss here as well.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy S23

Galaxy S23 vs. Pixel 7: Camera Andrew Martonik/Digital Trends

Cameras are another area where it’s hard to tell which phone is better without a full review.The Pixel 7 is a solid phone, and its camera is really impressive. This is the same dual-camera layout that Google has used since his Pixel 6, with a 50-megapixel main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide. Thanks to the software, it is consistently above its price range in no small part.

However, Samsung has more to offer than Google here. The S23’s 50-megapixel main shooter takes images that are unobtrusively Google-like. Its ultra-wide-angle lens captures a wider image, and Google’s super-resolution zoom can’t match a real zoom camera.

We’re giving Samsung the win based solely on the Pixel 7’s technical advantages over its camera system, but we’ll see how that changes following our full review of the Galaxy S23.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy S23

Galaxy S23 vs. Pixel 7: Software and Features Andrew Martonik/Digital Trends

Both the Galaxy S23 and Pixel 7 run Android 13. The Pixel runs Google’s version, with a very strong Material You influence on every aspect of the software, and an overall polished look and feel. Samsung’s One UI 5.0 also has a Material You theme combined with Samsung-centric styling, but it’s also very functional and robust. Samsung stuffs the Android overlay with lots of apps and features you won’t find on Google, including well-established stock apps that sync with the Windows version. Speaking of Windows, you can also use Samsung’s apps on your PC with the Your Phone app. Google says it’s working on versions of his Pixels and Chromebooks powered by Android 13, but the company hasn’t rolled it out yet and hasn’t announced a timeline.

Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

When it comes to updates, the Pixel wins in speed, but when it comes to longevity, it’s underwhelming. The Samsung Galaxy S23 is guaranteed 4 Android updates and 5 years of security updates. Despite using its own chip, Google only distributes his 3 Android updates and rivals Samsung when it comes to security. This means the S23 can run Android 18 for another year, while the Pixel 7 will end up on Android 17.

Google’s Pixel is chock full of useful little extras like Now Playing that identifies the music around you, more native Google Wallet support, Google Assistant, and a fully realized Material You design. Still, Samsung phones have more features. It also supports lock screen customization in a manner similar to the iPhone, and has a wide selection of third-party accessories to extend the functionality of your phone. In other words, finding one you like in our roundup of the best Galaxy S23 cases is a piece of cake.

Google certainly wins on software features, but Samsung offers a more extensive and complete package.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy S23

Galaxy S23 vs. Pixel 7: Pricing and Availability Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

Pixel 7 is available from the Google Store for $599. It’s a pretty cheap phone for what it offers. The Samsung Galaxy S23 is available for $799 and will be available soon from Samsung’s online store, Amazon, and basically all major retailers.

In pure pricing, the Pixel 7 wins. It offers a package that’s close enough to the S23 that with an extra $200 in your pocket, you can buy tissues to wipe your tears on the missing pieces. But as we’ve seen in this comparison, the Galaxy S23 is worth the higher price tag.

Overall Winner: Samsung Galaxy S23 Joe Maring/Digital Trends

Samsung phones are popular for a reason. The company has built sleek machines that do what anyone wants in a smartphone. A wide range of cases and accessories allow you to further customize your phone to your liking. And with Samsung’s thriving ecosystem, you don’t have to be jealous of your friends who have iPhones. The Galaxy S23 is expensive and may update more slowly than the Pixel, but it’s good enough for his Android iPhone.

Does that mean the Pixel 7 is a bad phone? Admittedly, I’m not particularly concerned about leaving $200 in spare change in my wallet. Outstanding among phones and wins this comparison.

