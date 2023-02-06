A Google engineer was fired while feeding his newborn daughter at 2 a.m., feeling he was naive.





A former Google employee learned he had been fired while feeding his newborn daughter at 2 a.m. A man named Nicholas Dufau shared his story on LinkedIn.

Feb 6 2023

By Divyanshi Sharma: Getting laid off from a job you put all your effort into can be an insurmountable and stressful experience. And this stress is tenfold when you have a small child in your arms who has just arrived in the world and is dependent on you for everything. Something similar happened to a former Google employee who found out he was fired when he was fired. His story went viral on LinkedIn, and people expressed their concerns and wished him the best of luck.

Google engineer fired for parental leave

The man, named Nicholas Dufau, shared his story on LinkedIn and began writing at the top of his post that he recently had a baby girl, while a Google teammate gave him a heart emoji and virtual confetti. and wished my father a successful paternity leave. But a few days later, at 2 a.m. Friday, while he was nursing his infant, the man learned he had been fired.

While I was feeding my baby at 2am on Friday, I received a notification that my corporate Google account was no longer accessible. I was fired via automated email, he wrote.

Elaborating on the experience and how it made him feel, the former Google employee wrote: Fortunately, many of my former colleagues have extended their sincere wishes and sympathies as we continue to navigate what I believe to be turbulent times at Google. And of course my holy wife and miraculous daughter are here to lift my spirits and give me comfort. It showed me that there is much to be done.

Layoffs at Google

This isn’t the first time a former Google employee has shared his ordeal on LinkedIn. There are many stories that have gone viral on LinkedIn, from a woman who was fired just before she went on maternity leave to a couple who were laid off at the same time. Google employees also shared that at the tech giant’s New York offices, people had to stand in line to test their cards and see if there were still jobs available. If it changed, they could go to the office, but if it turned red, it indicated that they were fired.

Google laid off as many as 12,000 employees, and the same was announced last month by CEO Sundar Pichai.

