Google is announcing an AI-powered search feature next week.





In a nutshell, Google hinted at announcing AI-powered products and features at a live event next week.

Online search and advertising are Google’s biggest sources of revenue. Microsoft’s incorporation of OpenAI’s GPT-4 into its Bing search engine could threaten Microsoft’s business, alarm bells have sounded internally.

Google poached engineers from other projects to build search powered by rival AI chatbots, and CEO Sundar Pichai promised immediate results. In a statement reported by Bloomberg, Pichai said: “We are excited about the AI-driven leap forward in search and beyond that we are about to announce.

Google’s AI model LaMDA is expected to be available “in the coming weeks and months,” and Pichai promised that people will soon be able to use the language model “as a companion in search.” . According to an invitation to his Feb. 8 live event, which was received by The Verge, Google Search, Maps, etc. will go live next week.

The presentation reveals that it will “reveal the power of AI to reimagine how people search, explore and interact with information, making finding what they need more natural and intuitive than ever before.” It is reported.

Cruise and Waymo show no signs of slowing down self-driving cars anytime soon

Transportation officials are wary of self-driving cars operating in San Francisco, but Cruise and Waymo fleets are logging more miles than ever before.

Cruise and Waymo operate fully driverless vehicles in San Francisco and will be involved in at least 92 incidents in the city in the second half of 2022.

Vehicles without a driver in front nearly hit a water hose used by local firefighters and stopped randomly in lanes, causing traffic jams. Cruise operates a public robo-taxis service that covers parts of the city at night, but Waymo only offers this service to select employees and their friends.

In some cases, the cruise called emergency services to tend to the vehicle after it discovered that a passenger had fallen asleep on board after it became unresponsive.The San Francisco County Transportation Authority (SFCTA) said has asked the California Public Utilities Commission to delay approval of self-driving cars to prevent more road accidents.

It remains to be seen whether the authorities will take the SFCTA’s advice. According to data submitted by both companies, both companies’ vehicles continue to log more and more miles as driverless services expand in cities.

According to The Verge, Cruise’s robo-taxis covered a total of 26,838 miles from September to November 2022, while Waymo’s self-driving cars covered 3,057 miles in three months.

Baidu’s Ernie becomes a ChatGPT competitor

Chinese search and web giant Baidu has long established itself as the country’s leading AI provider. If the reports are accurate, they are set to maintain their reputation by launching rivals on ChatGPT.

Baidu already has the language model that its ChatGPT rivals need. In 2021, we unveiled ERNIE 3.0 Titan, a pre-trained language model with 260 billion parameters.

At the time, Webkraken “proposed controllable and trustworthy learning algorithms to enable models to produce rational and coherent texts.”

“Controllable learning algorithms allow models to be configured in a targeted and controllable way using specified genres, sentiments, lengths, topics, and keywords,” Baidu boasted. rice field. “Trusted learning algorithms use a self-supervising adversarial learning framework to train models to distinguish between fake synthetic language and real-world human language,” says the Chinese giant. clarified.

Reuters reported last week that Baidu will launch an AI-powered chatbot in March 2023.

If this prediction is correct, it will be Baidu’s second big AI announcement of the year. In January, it launched a video content generation tool said to be able to serve as a screenwriter, illustrator, editor or animator with models ERNIE 3.0 Zeus and ERNIE-ViLG 2.0 that provide the necessary data. Announced.

Simon Sherwood

AI Wins Art Contest

Pranksters submit their AI-generated art to contests and take home top prizes.

Australian consumer electronics retailer DigiDirect was among the victims of AI after its artificial artist won a weekly photo contest.

After winning the award, the entity that submitted the entry created a costume called Absolutely AI, which claims itself as an “artificially intelligent art studio.”

A similar situation has affected game developer Bungie, who occasionally hosts fan art contests. Recent such efforts have been won by AI.

The TWAB Art of the Week has been confirmed to be AI-generated. pic.twitter.com/Fwlq5BUNAU

DestinyTracker (@destinytrack) Feb 4, 2023

Machines are coming to get us all.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theregister.com/2023/02/06/ai_roundup/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos