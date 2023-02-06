Laid-off Google engineer explains losing ‘only career’ after 16 years





A former Google employee says he was fired after 16 years as an intern. "Google is my one and only career," Joel Leitch wrote in his LinkedIn post. Parent company Alphabet cut 6% of its workforce, or 12,000 of his employees, in January.

A former Google software engineer fired after 16 years as an intern says he’s accepted the loss of his “unique career.”

“Two weeks ago, my entire team was impacted by Google’s layoffs,” Joel Leitch, who was the technical lead for both Shopping and Payments projects at Google, said in a LinkedIn post on Saturday. I am writing to

“It was a complete shock to me and I am still baffled as to why Google let go of so many experienced, smart, talented, gritty and good employees,” he said. continued.

“Google was my one and only career, so it was a slow process for me to accept my new reality,” Leach said.

According to his LinkedIn profile, the software engineer first worked at the tech giant as an intern in January 2005, then joined another tech company from January to June 2006, and graduated from college in July of the same year. , returned to Google. Waterloo. He stayed with the company until his dismissal.

“It was truly an honor to have had the opportunity to work there for so many years. What I miss most is the relationships that I have made with people,” Leach wrote in the post.

Reach and Google did not immediately respond to requests for comment from insiders outside of normal business hours.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google’s parent company Alphabet, sent a memo to employees on January 20, announcing that the company would lay off 6% of its roughly 12,000 employees.

“I take full responsibility for the decisions that have brought us here,” Pichai said.

Reach isn’t the only one on LinkedIn after losing his job in layoffs that swept the tech industry.

A Microsoft software engineer with an H1-B visa said he wondered where he lived after he lost his job, and an 11-year Google employee said when he and his wife found out “I can’t believe it,” they wrote as they stared at each other. They had both been fired from the company.

