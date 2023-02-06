Google, Meta, and major media agencies Havas and Horizon are increasingly turning to and investing in AI-powered advertising.





More and more attention is being paid to how artificial intelligence can support the growth of online advertising.

This follows a myriad of agencies, ad tech vendors, and platforms discussing their game plans and visions for the technology over the past few weeks. Based on the information already shared, it seems that everything that can be automated will be automated when it comes to how advertising campaigns are planned and purchased.

In fact, GroupM recently estimated that 90% of digital advertising campaigns will be influenced by AI by 2027, according to an analyst note from New Street Research’s Dan Salmon.

Given that AI is already widely used in media agencies to perform a multitude of tasks, from dynamic creative optimization to ensuring brand safety, the application of AI over the next five years will Based on depth and width.

Take havasu for example. Historically, we’ve used AI and machine learning technologies for performance optimization tasks downstream in the funnel. We are now embedding technology into more phases of the campaign process.

Over the next two to three years, HMG hopes to move agencies to apply AI to optimize all media purchases, create custom algorithms within bidders, and identify appropriate training modules for planners. I’m here. Mike Bregman, chief data officer at Havas Media Group, says manual tasks such as filling out timesheets have become far more automated and do more.

To be clear, this does not necessarily mean that AI will quickly take jobs from the sector. Nor does it mean that media agencies will be overturned by machines. Rather, all signs seem to suggest that AI is simply taking over the mundane aspects of media selection and trading, as most machines do.

Horizon Media is a great example. The media agency last month launched an AI-based predictive analytics tool designed to help clients increase their e-commerce sales by 20%.

Omnicom is also investing in AI. Last week, DDB announced a new hybrid creative platform called RAND, focused on developing and implementing new AI technologies for the creative process. RAND is also a formal center based in Sweden, where DDB employs creative engineers and people with machine learning experience to help build new creative extension tools.

While past technological explosions have sometimes felt far removed from the agency’s DNA as a creative agency, George Strakhov, Chief Strategy Officer at DDB EMEA, believes that AI is a key part of the creative process. It’s a fundamental next step, so it’s worth the investment. As media buying becomes more optimized and personalized, it will become even more important for generative AI to help creative producers develop enough content to meet that demand, he said. . But he said it’s also important to think about the key question: what are marketers optimizing for?

Naturally, we optimize for what we can measure, but right now it’s mostly attribution, Strakhov said. “But if we only optimize for immediate actions, immediate clickthroughs, we run the risk of everything being his TikTokified. And I don’t think that’s where we want to go.

Agencies without their own model will likely want to work with a variety of AI vendors, said Nicole Greene, senior director analyst for Gartners Marketing Practice. She added that her research on choice architecture and its role in driving people toward different behaviors is both exciting and frightening. ”

AI is embedded in everything, and I don’t think marketers and agencies really fully understand how pervasive AI is in our lives, Greene said. . The speed of ChatGPT’s progress has brought just this to the forefront.

Of course, online platforms are also increasingly touting the AI ​​capabilities of their various advertising products, which the CEOs of Google, Meta, Snapchat and Microsoft clearly highlighted in a recent call to analysts. They were so enthusiastic about talking about his AI that it was mentioned a total of 105 times in these sessions. Some of these references focused on tools closer to machine learning than true AI, but it’s clear what the end goal is.

Nicola Mendelsohn, Vice President of Meta’s Global Business Group, told Digiday: The future of content creation and consumption for users, creators and businesses.

This kind of pitch from the platform is wrapped up by marketers. In fact, Metas Advantage+ Suite, a suite of machine learning-based technologies that help marketers automate every step of their campaigns, is one of his fastest growing products. The same can be said for Google’s Performance Max tool, which uses machine learning to automate targeting, creative decisions, and ad spend placement for marketers across all of his Google ecosystem. The company’s chief operating officer, Philipp Schindler, spoke about the importance of it on last week’s earnings call.

Still, it’s not all good. There is a caveat to this story. It’s the black box nature that underlines many of these technologies. Consider the solutions proposed by Google and Meta. Sure, the performance of these products speaks for itself, but there’s a problem. Whether it’s Advantage+ or Performance Max, the marketer has to hand over control of the ad to himself and trust the AI ​​without being able to verify that the AI’s results are correct.

