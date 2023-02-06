Google looks to AI with $300 million investment in humanity





Google has invested about $300 million in artificial intelligence (AI) company Anthropic.

The tech giant announced a partnership with Anthropic in a news release on Friday (Feb. 3), saying the AI ​​firm has chosen Google as its preferred cloud provider, the two companies said.

Google’s investment was not mentioned in the release, but according to a report in the Financial Times, Google confirmed a $300 million investment, giving it a 10% stake in Anthropic.

The investment follows Microsoft’s $10 billion investment in OpenAI last month. OpenAI is an artificial intelligence company known for ChatGPT. According to the company, ChatGPT offers human-like conversational capabilities, allowing users to answer follow-up questions, admit mistakes, and challenge false assumptions. Reject inappropriate requests.

Also, according to the company’s latest earnings call and comments at last week’s earnings call, Google said it is increasing its focus on AI.

On last week’s earnings call, Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and parent company Alphabet, said the company aims to unlock the incredible opportunities AI makes possible, saying the technology is heading for an inflection point. He added that he feels that

[AI] Pichai said it is a powerful enabler for businesses and organizations of all sizes.

Meanwhile, Meta’s long-term AI strategy, as CEO Mark Zuckerberg puts it, is to let AI systems recommend more relevant content, rather than creating models for people to follow accounts. stated that it is intended to

Facebook’s monetization efficiency has, in Zuckerberg’s words, doubled in the last six months. This is because AI continues to permeate Metas’ vital advertising business. Advertisers see a 20% year-over-year increase in conversions.

While investments like those by Google and Microsoft are gaining traction, there are some valuable back-office applications for AI software solutions.

PYMNTS wrote last week that companies of all sizes need to realize efficiency in their back offices. The enormous hurdles companies have faced over the past few years have highlighted the benefits that automated, AI-powered tools offer to help organizations accelerate key operational successes across departments and initiatives. .

Many executives who spent last year upgrading their business expect to see even more data-driven benefits this year. Automated digital tools that leverage AI capabilities to explore and streamline large datasets play a key role in helping companies meet these expectations and optimize internal workflows.

In an interview with PYMNTS, Alloy Chief Financial Officer Kiran Hebbar explained how we are using AI and machine learning solutions and 170 different data partners to drive better decisions, transaction by transaction, company by company. I said yes.

