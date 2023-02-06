Tech companies and start-ups are flocking to Logan, south of Brisbane, creating local jobs





Southeast Queensland city attracts next-generation tech companies and innovative start-ups to provide local high-value jobs for residents as it sets style in America’s Silicon Valley .

Located halfway between Brisbane and the Gold Coast, Logan is one of Australia’s fastest growing cities with a population of 350,000.

By 2036, its population is projected to exceed 500,000.

But for many in Logan, the daily commute from Brisbane in the north to the Gold Coast in the south is something Logan City Council wants to change.

Deputy Mayor John Raven said, “For Logan, starting a business in our city is very important because the jobs of the future will be the jobs of young people.

“Startups often create high-value jobs. The great thing about high-value jobs is that it’s not the work of just one person.

“When you create high-value jobs, whether in hospitality, retail or other services, there are five traditional jobs around it.

“When people get paid more, they expect more services to be provided closer to where they work, which creates more jobs for everyone.”

innovative focus

The world’s first textile recycling facility has been in full operation for over a year in the industrial area of ​​Loganholm.

Blocktexx recycles unwanted clothing, sheets and fabrics, using a chemical process to separate cotton and polyester fibers into cellulose and plastic pellets.

Decomposed compounds are recycled.

Cellulose is converted to hydromulch to aid in rapid landscaping on major construction sites, and polyester pellets are used for injection molding playgrounds, coat hangers, and other products.

After searching for suitable locations along the East Coast, company co-founder Graham Ross said Queensland and Logan topped the list with financial support provided by both state and local governments. I said it was.

Graham Ross says Logan is an ideal location for high-value manufacturing. (ABC Radio Brisbane: Lucy Stone)

“The Logan area is uniquely positioned in terms of highway access to the west as well as the north and south,” he said.

“We are about 30 minutes away from the Port of Brisbane for export opportunities.

“There is a high percentage of staff in the area who chose to live in the area but are looking for really high-value jobs.

“They are looking for jobs that could be available in major local cities.

“And most importantly, the Logan City Council has been incredibly supportive of all the city councils we’ve spoken to.

The shredded fabric is prepared for the recycling process. (ABC Radio Brisbane: Lucy Stone)

The company employs 10 people and plans to grow to 30.

“People are choosing to move to the Logan area because they want to change their lifestyle, but they want to do the work locally,” Ross said.

“So instead of driving to Brisbane every day, you can get it here.

“This is a great opportunity for companies like Blocktexx.”

The polyester fibers are separated from the cotton in the fabric and recycled into plastic pellets. (ABC Radio Brisbane: Lucy Stone) Startup support

Last year, the council launched plans for innovation districts in Underwood and Slacks Creek.

It targets advanced industries such as aeronautical engineering, biotechnology, energy and the medical industry.

A centralized venture support center run by the council, the coLab Growth Hub is an important part of our efforts to encourage more locals to think big.

coLab is a shared workspace for local entrepreneurs, offering some financial support and testing or early stage products or services, mentoring by experienced business leaders and other We offer residencies with support services.

Underwood’s coLab takes small startups and entrepreneurs to the next level. (ABC Radio Brisbane: Lucy Stone)

Current resident companies include Go1, an online education provider with roots in Logan, and multiple international offices.

“This is the state’s first unicorn, a billion-dollar startup,” Raven said.

“[Go1 was] It was actually started by Logan resident Vu Tran, whose parents were refugees from Vietnam.

The City Council’s efforts to diversify the city’s economy extend to incentive funds available to businesses within key industries.

Funding will help you move in, obtain planning approval, and navigate the complexities of setting up within Logan.

Additionally, a new program run by the Council in partnership with state and federal governments will provide technology start-ups with access to the U.S. market through pitching programs, mentorships and tools to help companies go global. .

Logan: The World’s ‘Drone Delivery Capital’

Logan has already caught the attention of global companies, including drone delivery company Wing.

On the roof of the Browns Plains Shopping Center, employees attach small yellow packages to hovering drones to drop off orders from fast food joints, pharmacies and other establishments.

Jonathan Bass works for Wing, a drone delivery company. (ABC Radio Brisbane: Lucy Stone)

Wing spokesman Jonathan Bass said the company identified Logan as a good location for its 2019 pilot site because of its demographics and location.

“There are a lot of families here who don’t live within walking distance of a store, so it’s been a great market for drone deliveries on multiple fronts,” Bass said.

“We started small in 2019 and now call Logan the drone delivery capital of the world.

“Today, it is the largest drone delivery operation in the world.”

A Wing Drone awaits its next order on the roof of the Browns Plains Shopping Center. (ABC Radio Brisbane: Lucy Stone)

Bass said the company is already hiring more locals as it expands.

“Logan is growing very quickly. We’re seeing various other companies moving in here,” he said.

“We have grown here faster than anywhere else. We have attracted local talent. I want them to stay here.”

The drone takes off with a small yellow package to be delivered to Logan. (ABC Radio Brisbane: Lucy Stone)

Daniel Gschwind, Chairman of Trade and Investment Queensland, said Logan’s location sits in the middle of a major development area with lifestyle benefits.

“Logan ties in very well with further possibilities to improve transportation infrastructure,” he said.

“There are a lot of young families that are attracted by the low prices. There are a lot of immigrant families that call Logan home, and I think that brings an exciting new dynamic to the place.

“[There are] Those who want to make a difference, those who are early in their careers, and those who have innovative dynamics that advance their communities. ”

Raven says coLab’s growth hub will help find the next generation of jobs. (ABC Radio Brisbane: Lucy Stone)

Raven said he hopes companies like Blocktexx and Wing are just the beginning for Logan to grow from “halfway” between Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

“By bringing innovation, we are creating and bringing in jobs of the future that we don’t even know exist yet,” he said.

“And the great thing about it is that there are jobs for young people, because now at 41, I am too old for the jobs of the future.

“But my children and their children will be the people who benefit from this.

“We don’t know yet how it will be. But innovation is how we get there.”

