How technology can improve access to mental health care





From telemedicine and TikTok to artificial intelligence and virtual reality, the mental health care industry is embracing technology that leaves many clinicians uneasy. From concerns about the ethics of mental health influencers to the inaccuracy of mental health advice on TikTok to complaints that teens are misdiagnosing themselves, many experts are skeptical about mental health support. I feel uncomfortable about the role that technology plays.

But technology can also help solve arguably the industry’s biggest problem: access. Given the ongoing mental health crisis and the fact that many people lack adequate access to quality mental health care, technological innovation, the pace of clinical validation, and high ethical standards and safety A balance between standards is essential, and rigorous, culture-centered mental health support is widely available when it is desperately needed.

technically dubious past

Mental health clinicians and researchers have historically failed to prioritize technology and marketing. Training for mental health clinicians and scientists typically focuses on administering treatments and conducting research, with no emphasis on technology or industry. In my own experience as a clinical psychologist, I see my colleagues minimizing marketing etc. and treating working in the mental health tech industry as less rigorous than working in academia or the traditional health care setting. I have seen

When it comes to marketing, evidence-based mental health care is being beaten by Big Pharma. Years of countless advertisements, promotions, and aggressive marketing tactics have made mental health treatment synonymous with psychiatric treatment rather than behavioral interventions. When people think of neurosis, many people think only of taking Prozac or Xanax without realizing that interventions such as cognitive behavioral therapy may have similar or better results.

The Covid-19 pandemic has changed everything. Barriers to telemedicine have been removed overnight. At the same time, the trauma of the pandemic has increased conversations about mental health. Many homebound people turned to social media to connect and seek mental health support. This shift opened the floodgates to the nascent mental health tech field. But without the involvement of clinicians and researchers, there is a risk that the solution will not incorporate the scientific, ethical and secure foundations necessary to provide optimal support.

Access problem

As long as there are not enough options to deal with, more people seeking mental health care is a good thing. Access is also a matter of equity, as people with marginalized identities are disproportionately denied the care they need.

The American Psychological Association estimates that there are only 34 licensed psychologists per 100,000 US population. In a survey last fall, APA members reported a surge in demand, but 65% said they were incapable of accepting new patients and 68% said they were on the waiting list. The list is longer than in 2020. While there are many other professionals who offer treatment (psychiatrists, licensed marriage and family therapists, clinical social workers, coaches, etc.), there is a growing need. Not enough providers to fill.

The flood of people seeking care has overwhelmed the current number of mental health providers. Many people have no incentive to accept insurance when the average insurance company pays providers low fees on top of the necessary and time-consuming administrative and billing work. Result: People with insurance have very long waiting lists.

The cost of uninsured psychotherapy is $100 to $200 per session for the average American, making it prohibitive for most people without insurance. This exacerbates the supply and demand problem, further excluding individuals who do not have the financial means to access insurance and healthcare.

technology opportunity

Improving access to mental health support is a golden opportunity for innovation. Whether through apps, blogs, or social media platforms, technology is enabling more people to access high-quality, evidence-based mental health support, incorporate new health strategies into their lives, and be more open. Offer alternatives to reduce stigma. A conversation about mental health that normalizes concerns and chooses to seek help.

When it comes to mental health support, the risks are very high because people’s lives are at stake. The same importance as physical health concerns applies here. Since mental health problems are associated with increased mortality and suicidal tendencies, mental health affects all aspects of people’s daily lives, quality of life, overall health, relationships, and life and death. can be separated.

You cannot target innovation for the sake of innovation. Instead, it should aim to address the known challenges that limit access to mental health care systems. Clinicians and researchers aware of the complexities and nuances of mental health concerns and care should , we hesitate to resort to technical solutions out of concern for possible harm, but this is not an either/or situation.

While one-on-one therapy with a person is an ideal intervention for certain types of mental health concerns, it is often a passive strategy and the only evidence-based approach to effectively address mental health problems. Not the way. Influence of personal taste. Advances in technology offer an opportunity to rethink how proactive her care is possible.

For example, researchers have explored the possibility of using artificial intelligence to monitor data from smartphones and wearable biosensors to determine whether individuals are having suicidal thoughts. This is a very serious task, and many clinicians are uncomfortable leaving it to algorithms. At the same time, this very serious task cannot be delegated to clinicians unless there are enough clinicians to meet this mental health need in the first place, and monitoring such complex patterns of data is difficult. is impossible for humans.It is also important to consider the vast numbers of people who have zero or minimal access to quality mental health care, including those experiencing suicidal thoughts.

Therefore, the best possible care option should not compare AI to one-to-one treatment, but AI to no care at all. How can clinicians use technological advances to address gaps in their own capabilities, address growing needs, and provide better care? How can we communicate these advances in order to keep them to a minimum?

However, at the organizational level, for example in health tech companies, clinicians and researchers who are competent, ethical, rigorously involved in the development of digital health technologies, and able to understand the implications of their work are essential. Determine how effective or harmful an innovation is. The same is true when incorporating technology on a smaller scale, such as in your own personal practice. For example, I don’t think TikTok is a platform for providing therapy, but given its broad reach and ability to normalize taboo topics, it can be used as an educational resource and remove stigma from mental health issues. can do. Clinicians and researchers also need to rely on ethical guidelines and training to assess the clinical validity and appropriateness of the content they share on TikTok and recognize the complexity of many mental health topics. I have.

In an ideal world, everyone with mental health problems would receive some form of evidence-based treatment. Technology-based interventions, even if they do not look like traditional psychotherapy, may have the best chance of actually providing care to everyone who needs it. There is a nature.

pace your progress

Academic science and technology move at different speeds, and there is always an inevitable tension in bringing them together. Science is known for its slow, methodical pace. The average funding cycle for academic research is at least four years, and it takes at least one year for something to be peer-reviewed and published. Technology, by contrast, is known for moving fast and destroying things.

Given the silos in which mental health clinicians and researchers have worked, some of the innovation needed today is unscientific and just a matter of externalizing decades of research. Years of academic research and research into best clinical practice have revealed the least widely used solutions possible. Partnerships between innovative and traditional clinical care must involve taking what already exists and using it in new and effective ways.

To advance innovation in mental health care, it is important that clinicians do not feel territorial. Psychotherapy by a licensed clinician is one of the data-backed strategies for mental health problems, but it is not the only data-backed strategy. In mental health care, there is always a place for interaction with people. In short, clinicians have always had a role to play in addressing mental health issues. But overloaded providers need new strategies and resources to help all those who need it. It is time to consider innovating the kinds of strategies that can be offered or that people can do on their own to care for their mental health. developers should work with researchers to provide high-quality evidence for real-world implementation.

When it comes to mental health care, clinicians and researchers have historically prioritized traditional health care roles and not the incorporation of technology solutions. Clinicians and researchers are involved in informing every aspect of digital mental health care, from product and technology development to sales and marketing, all to ensure safe and ethical care. It should ensure that it is grounded in clinical practice and that the leadership team understands the need for clinical involvement. Expert. Anyone comfortable using TikTok or Instagram should do so in order to add well-informed opinions to the discussion. The ideal balance is a combination of clinical rigor and innovation, combining learnings from the past with future technologies that could soon reach millions.

The growing mental health crisis is too important and far-reaching to rely on one solution.

Jessica Watrous is a licensed clinical psychologist and head of clinical and scientific operations for Modern Health, a workplace mental health platform.

