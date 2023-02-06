Suvoda Unveils Scalable Software Platform, Bringing Proven Innovation to Clinical Trial Management





The platform reduces friction across sponsor, CRO, site, and patient eConsent, IRT, and eCOA user experiences.

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Suvoda LLC, a global clinical trials technology company specializing in complex research in therapeutic areas such as oncology, central nervous system (CNS) and rare diseases today announced its own software. A platform specifically designed for pharmaceutical trial sponsors and sites to seamlessly manage the complex, mission-critical and time-sensitive moments of the patient journey. Click to tweet.

Leveraging over a decade of expertise following the launch of innovative IRT solutions, Suvoda has supported over 1,000 clinical trials in 80 countries. Suvoda is an eConsent, IRT and eCOA solution. Designed to address the real-world challenges that clinical trials face, the Suvoda platform minimizes friction across the user experience, reduces and simplifies integration, and enhances data governance to make it more efficient. In addition, it enables you to conduct your studies with less risk of downtime.

Suvoda CEO Jagath Wanninayake said: “To meet these challenges, our team is building a platform that delivers next-generation clinical trial applications designed to easily handle complexity and reduce overall risk across trials. We built it organically.Our goal is always to have sponsors and site users spend less.Spending time on technology, discovering scientific breakthroughs, and ultimately all of us serving Spend more time on what matters most to focus on the patient.”

The Suvoda Platform enables Suvoda’s IRT, eConsent, and eCOA solutions to work seamlessly and harmoniously with other applications, easily tailored to meet the needs of each protocol, and benefit from ongoing enhancements. upgradable to receive The Suvoda platform offers many benefits, including:

Improved user experience and reduced workload. The new platform enables single sign-on, provides a consistent interface across Suvoda’s eConsent, IRT and eCOA solutions, and provides a smooth transition for the clinician to seamlessly move from one task to his next. Provides user workflow. This reduces workload and training, allowing sites to focus more time on research and patients.

Rapid design and deployment of complex tests. The platform’s low-code/no-code technology streamlines changes at the beginning and mid-study of even the most complex exams, advanced design tools make customization more practical, and implementation of sponsor standards is easier. It becomes easier. A harmonized deployment process across the three solutions saves the research team time and effort.

Improved data workflow and reduced integration. Suvoda’s unified platform allows you to centrally collect, manage, analyze and store all patient and site data across eConsent, IRT and eCOA. It is hoped that this will improve sponsor data governance, give sites access to real-time information, and provide a more robust eClinical ecosystem. In addition, customers benefit from his three pre-integrated solutions eConsent, IRT and eCOA, and the platform’s comprehensive API surface simplifies third-party her solutions and other necessary integrations with sponsor systems. .

A future-proof eClinical program. Platform users will always have access to Suvoda’s latest trial technology. This is because you can upgrade during the trial period without losing your customizations. In addition, release opt-in allows customers to choose which updates they accept, giving you control over your internal validation, acceptance, and training processes. Finally, Suvoda future-proofs the implementation of enterprise standards by allowing sponsors to upgrade while maintaining their own processes and standards across all products built on his Suvoda platform.

Suvoda Chief Architect Andrew McVeigh said: “Suvoda puts the user at the center of its design, providing a powerful clinical trial management platform that feels like a consumer app. It gives you the power to control and manage trials at any level of complexity.”

Click here for more information on the Suvoda Platform.

About Svoda

Suvoda is a global clinical trials technology company specializing in complex, life-sustaining research in therapeutic areas such as oncology, central nervous system (CNS) and rare diseases. Founded in 2013 by eClinical technology experts, Suvoda empowers clinical trial professionals to manage the most pressing moments of their most pressing trials through advanced software solutions delivered on a single platform. . Headquartered outside Philadelphia, Suvoda also has offices in Portland, Oregon; Barcelona, ​​Spain; Bucharest, Romania; and Tokyo, Japan. The company consistently boasts a Net Promoter His Score (NPS) of nearly 70, well above the tech industry average of 50, and in 80 countries he supports over 1,000 exams. selected by the study sponsor and his CRO for For more information, please visit suvoda.com. Follow Suvoda on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Information contact:

Mara Conklin, (847) 340-6823[email protected]

Kathy Zoehler, (312) 485-2422[email protected]

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1759317/Suvoda_Logo.jpg

Source Svoda LLC

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/suvoda-introduces-extensible-software-platform-bringing-proven-tech-innovation-to-clinical-trial-management-301738913.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos