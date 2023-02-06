Last week’s most read RTIH retail tech articles — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Fashion retail tech startup Rosetta AI raises $2.4M in funding to expand

Taiwanese startup Rosetta AI, which specializes in fashion and beauty e-commerce personalization, has raised $2.4M from 500 Global Flagship Fund, closing pre-A plus rounds that have raised a total of $4.6M to date announced.

Kingfisher Chief Digital and Technology Officer JJ Van Oosten Leaves to Focus on Personal Interests

JJ Van Oosten has stepped down from his role as Chief Digital and Technology Officer at Kingfisher, a retail group with a portfolio of brands including B&Q, Castorama, Screwfix, Brico Dpt and Kota.

he commented: It’s time to pass the baton to a great team and focus on your personal interests.

Over the last few years, it has doubled its participation in e-commerce, from 8% to 16% of group sales. We put the store at the center of our fulfillment strategy. It also gave customers more choice and speed.

He adds: For B&Q in the UK and for Brico Dpt in Iberia they have successfully launched marketplaces and have a clear rollout plan. In the UK, a Screwfix customer uses the app ‘Sprint’ to get his product in less than 60 minutes.

Above all, we have developed and attracted world-class talent in e-commerce, digital marketing, data (science), product management and technology. I have a clear plan. thank you. We wish you all the best.

Co-op connects with PayPal to give grocery shoppers additional digital payment options

UK Convenience Store Co-op has partnered with PayPal.

The latter is now available to shoppers as a payment option for purchasing online home delivery orders, and click-and-collect via Co-ops online shops.

Co-op launched its online shop in 2019 and now serves over 2,000 stores in communities across the UK. The groceries are freshly picked from local stores and can often be ordered within minutes.

Combines self-checkout and autonomous retail as standard AI, acquires Skip

Autonomous retail company Standard AI has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire self-checkout solutions provider Skip.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Standard AI says it will be the only company to connect self-checkout and AI-powered automated checkout into one unified experience.

Integrate Skips’ cloud-based point of sale (PoS) with your back office ecosystem to streamline operations and gain more control over pricing, discounts, promotions, and more.

Compass Group opens bar with AiFi technology at Aston Villa Football Club

Compass Group has opened a second no-checkout location at a stadium in the UK.

AiFi technology bar at Premier League Football Club’s Aston Villa.

The first bar is at Leicester City FC.

In a LinkedIn post dated 4 February, Compass Group’s Digital & Data Director for UK/I, Peter Waugh said: Easy, halftime is just 15 minutes to make the most of your time with your mates.

He added: Okay.

Tap your card to enter, choose your drink or food and exit. Plus, if you want to order beer and food half the time, you can wait at the self-service kiosk. If you like to pour yourself, so does the Holte stand.

AiFi-based abka Nano pop-up store added to Microsoft Industry Experience Center

The abka Groups abka Nano pop-up automated store is now part of the Microsoft Industry Experience Center in Washington, USA.

Patryk Powiera, Head of Growth at abka Polska, said: Microsoft IEC is a unique place.

It is a physical manifestation of the company’s vision for the future and the belief that virtually every successful company becomes a technology company and creates its own innovations. We are happy to join as a pioneer in autonomous retail.

AP Moller Maersk signs up for autonomous robot proof of concept with Dexory

AP Moller Maersk has embarked on a trial with Dexory and is currently running autonomous robots at its warehouse facility in Kettering, UK.

The proof of concept has been launched following Maersk Growths, the venture arm of AP Moller-Maersk, investing in Dexory in its latest funding round.

Dexorys CEO Andrei Danescu said it’s encouraging to see such trust in Dexory from a globally recognized logistics leader like Maersk. It provided valuable data insights and we looked forward to expanding to other Maersk facilities.

Tony Hoggett applauds the new Amazon Fresh no-checkout stores in Croydon and Monument.

Tony Hoggett, Amazon’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Physical Stores and Specialty Fulfillment, took to social media to introduce two new Amazon Fresh UK stores powered by Just Walk Out technology.

These are in Croydon and the Monument.

Hoggett, who previously worked at Tesco, said in a LinkedIn post:

It’s great that Croydon and Monuments London customers now have access to great prices, selection and of course no queues.

