Carrefour achieves first results as data and innovation team explores ChatGPT and generative AI use cases — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Carrefour Creates First Video Using ChatGPT and Generative AI.

Retailer avatar answers frequently asked questions from customers. It’s a cheaper and better way to eat via the website.

In a LinkedIn post, Carrefour Chief E-Commerce, Digital Transformation and Data Officer and EXCOM member Elodie Perthuisot said: Explore different applications at your service.

So, of course, our data and innovation teams are currently working on ChatGPT use cases and generative AI in general. We always keep our customers as our compass and explore ways to serve them better.to be continued

Check out the video here.

Testing

What exactly is ChatGPT and how does it relate to the retail tech sector?

Now to answer the first question. Who better to answer than the AI ​​itself?

ChatGPT is a large scale language model developed by OpenAI. It is a transformer-based neural network trained on large amounts of text data that can generate human-like responses to a wide variety of questions and prompts.

It can be used for various natural language processing tasks such as text completion, question answering, and language translation. It is based on the GPT (Generative Pre-training Transformer) architecture.

Phew! It’s pretty complicated. We wanted a simplification:

ChatGPT is a computer program that can understand and generate human-like text. It’s like a sophisticated language tool that helps you with tasks like writing, speaking, and translating. It’s been trained on lots of text data to understand and respond to a wide variety of questions and inputs.

Next, when asked about the hottest retail tech trends for 2023, he said:

The field is constantly evolving, so it’s difficult to predict exactly what the top retail tech trends will be in 2023. However, trends that are likely to continue to gain momentum in the coming years include:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) – Retailers are using AI and ML to personalize shopping experiences, improve supply chain management, and make better data-driven decisions.

Omnichannel Retail – Omnichannel retail refers to a seamless shopping experience across multiple channels such as online, in-store, and mobile.

Voice Commerce – With the growing popularity of smart speakers and other voice-activated devices, consumers can easily shop using voice commands.

Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) – Retailers are using AR and VR to enhance in-store shopping experiences and create immersive online shopping experiences.

Internet of Things (IoT) – IoT enables retailers to collect data from various connected devices such as sensors and smart appliances to improve operations and create new customer experiences.

Blockchain – Retailers are looking to blockchain for supply chain transparency, product authenticity tracking and verification, and a secure decentralized payment system.

These aren’t bad predictions and are definitely things to watch in 2023, but these are the ones most retail tech enthusiasts can already identify with. It’s a fun experiment, but the AI ​​here doesn’t necessarily tell you things you haven’t heard before.

Let’s dig a little deeper. Since we’re talking AI, let’s focus on how artificial intelligence and machine learning will be used in the retail sector over the next 12 months.

response

By 2023, AI and ML could be widely used in retail tech for a variety of applications, including:

Personalized shopping experience: Retailers use AI and ML algorithms to personalize each customer’s shopping experience by recommending products based on their browsing and purchase history.

Inventory management: Retailers use AI and ML to optimize inventory management by predicting product demand and adjusting inventory levels accordingly.

Pricing optimization: Retailers use AI and ML to optimize pricing strategies by analyzing data about customer demand, competition, and market trends.

Chatbots and virtual assistants: Retailers use AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants to provide customers with personalized assistance and support throughout the shopping experience.

Fraud detection: Retailers use AI and ML to detect and prevent fraud in transactions, both online and in-store.

Virtual and Augmented Reality: Retailers are using AI and ML to improve customer experiences with virtual and augmented reality technologies. For example, customers can virtually try on clothes or see what furniture would look like in their home.

not bad. There is some idiosyncrasy to these forecasts, demonstrating a solid understanding of current retail trends and developments.

However, they are not truly groundbreaking or revolutionary when it comes to truly thinking about creating innovative and positive disruption to the industry.

It’s even more interesting to think about how GPT-powered chatbots could work in retail.

Powered by advanced natural language processing and machine learning capabilities, these chatbots are revolutionizing the way retailers interact with their customers, providing a more personalized and seamless shopping experience.

However, it is also important to consider the potential and very real drawbacks of this technology. As automation continues to grow, GPT-powered chatbots risk taking over work previously done by human employees, leading to job losses and economic disruption.

Additionally, there are concerns that chatbots may not be able to respond to sensitive customer inquiries or lack the empathy necessary to deal with complex emotions.

It seems that the future depends on us. Have we finally gotten to the point where we have to watch over our shoulders waiting for Skynet to show up and obliterate us all?

The technology is very advanced and very cool. I have to admit that I spent a lot of time researching this article, but there are obvious limitations.

Rather than think of it as some kind of Oracle supercomputer (like Westworld season 3 (cancelled too soon!)), retailers are optimistic that rather than completely replacing human interaction, this technology You should focus on using it to improve the customer experience.

As the retail industry continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see what role GPT-powered chatbots will play in shaping the future. However, we believe that human awareness and innovation will always win, no matter how great technological advances may be.

Humanity, human creativity, the ability to adapt and think outside the box have always been critical to retail success.

