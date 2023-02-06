Canadian Startup News of the Week (2/5/23)





Additionally, Raven Indigenous Capital Partners has closed a second fund.

Mark McQueen, President of CIBC Innovation Banking, Embarks on His Next Adventure

It is unclear at this time when McQueen will officially leave CIBC and who his successor will be. McQueen has led CIBC Innovation Banking since acquiring Wellington Financial in 2018.

OpenText completes $5.8 billion acquisition of Micro Focus, cuts headcount

OpenText said it hopes to balance its combined entity by cutting its workforce by 8% with its Micro Focus acquisition.

Lightspeed’s one-off net loss of $814.8 million sends signals for Groundhog Day: Tech Winter is 6 weeks away

Lightspeed revenues were $188.7 million, up 24% year-over-year.

Raven Indigenous Capital Partners Exceeds Second Fund’s Initial Goals, Reaching Final Close of $100 Million

Raven Capitals’ Second Fund Builds on Venture Capital Fund I to Invest Only in Indigenous Businesses Demonstrating Commercial Viability, Scale Potential and Measurable Community Benefit Streams It is intended to

Coinsmart seeks financial damages from Coinsquare after takeover deal collapses

CoinSmart confirmed that the transaction would not proceed further, but reiterated that Coinsquare had no legal basis to terminate the transaction. CoinSmart said it plans to pursue the matter further in court.

Ada’s newest Canadian unicorn makes additional job cuts

Ada didn’t answer questions about how many employees were laid off, only saying that it has cut some of its workforce. Posted.

Facing bankruptcy, Ottawas Tehama undergoes founder-backed restructuring

Court filings reviewed by BetaKit show that Tehama filed for bankruptcy under the Canadian Creditors Reconciliation Act as of January 20.

How to increase investment in women-led startups

Women are less likely to get funding and are grossly underrepresented in both startup founder and venture capital (VC) ranks. However, we were approaching what would later be called a turning point.

Why I Killed My Startup

“It’s not like a light comes down from the heavens and says, ‘Go on, quit the company.’ But it was very difficult emotionally.”

Entrepreneur and BetaKit Podcast co-host Rob Kenedi walks through the process of launching and eventually shutting down his startup Staid.

Can Amber Mack explain what WTF is happening in technology right now?

“Honestly, I feel 2023 will be one of the years when companies must be held accountable in the Canadian tech industry.”

Award-winning Amber Mac returns to the award-winning BetaKit Podcast for the first AMA episode of 2023, answering listener questions like: VC kills the round because LP can’t (won’t?) pay. Opportunities for technology growth in Atlantic Canada. And talk about her important 10 minutes of ChatGPT and “Next Big Things.”

